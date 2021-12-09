Metal: Hellsinger gets gameplay & music reveals at The Game Awards 2021 Funcom showed off a fresh look at rhythm-based first-person shooter Metal: Hellsinger, featuring talents from Trivium, Lamb of God, and more.

Last year, Funcom showed off an explosively fun-looking game in the form of Metal: Hellsinger - a rhythm FPS featuring an incredible wealth of heavy metal musical talent behind it. It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Funcom on this game, but at The Game Awards 2021, Metal: Hellsinger’s silence was broken in a big way. We got new gameplay, as well as new musical reveals for the game.

Funcom and developer The Outsiders showed off the latest trailer for Metal: Hellsinger during the events of The Game Awards 2021 on December 9, 2021. We got to see more of the bullet-slinging metal mayhem that intensifies as you kill enemies to the beat of heavy metal music in the game. Moreover, Trivium guitarist and lead singer Matt Heafy was on hand to introduce the full line up of musical talent for the game, featuring the addition of Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton, and more.

Here’s the full rundown of musical talent revealed for Metal: Hellsinger during The Game Awards announcement:

All tracks composed by Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg of Two Feathers Studio

Randy Blythe from Lamb of God

James Dorton from Black Crown Initiate

Matt Heafy from Trivium

Dennis Lyxzén from Refused and INVSN

Tatiana Shmailyuk from Jinjer

Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity

Björn Strid from Soilwork

Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy

Since Metal: Hellsinger was first revealed back in June 2020, it has looked like an excellent marriage of metal music and fast-paced first-person shooter gameplay. Currently the game doesn’t have a release date beyond a 2022 window, but it will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it launches.

Metal: Hellsinger is shaping up to be the FPS to watch for in 2022. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further details, updates, and a concrete release date on the game.