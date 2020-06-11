Metal: Hellsinger is marrying face-melting heavy metal rhythm with FPS in 2021 Rhythm and gibs come together as Metal: Hellsinger brings an original heavy metal soundtrack that gets stronger as you slay enemies in time to it.

We’ve seen a lot of intense shooters in the years, as well as a wide variety of fun rhythm games, but never anything that brings these two vastly different worlds together… Until now. Funcom and David Goldfarb-led studio The Outsiders are set to bring players into an intense new hybrid first-person shooter and heavy metal rhythm game experience, Metal: Hellsinger, coming to PC, current, and next-gen platforms in 2021.

Metal: Hellsinger was announced by Funcom in a press release and trailer on its YouTube channel June 11, 2020. This intense game puts players in a world of angels, demons, and heavy metal iconography. As players shoot their way through the game’s various enemies, they will build upon the soundtrack by slaying foes in time to it. If you play well, what will start as a slow burn of guitar riffs will become a powerfully layered anthem of heavy metal shredding in an original soundtrack featuring the talents of Trivium’s lead guitar and vocalist Matt Heafy, Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, Soilwork's Björn Strid, and more. See the insanity in action in the trailer just below.

The Outsiders is a Stockholm, Sweden-based studio consisting of a number of industry veterans from the likes of Starbreeze Studios, Avalanche, Machine Games, Guerrilla Games, and DICE, including award-winning director David Goldfarb of Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and PayDay 2 fame. With a strong pedigree of developers behind it and an equally strong set of musicians creating for its powerful soundtrack, Metal: Hellsinger is looking like an absolutely intense marriage of rhythm and FPS genres: Somewhere between Doom and Crypt of the NecroDancer.

Metal: Hellsinger is slated for a 2021 release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Stay tuned for further details on this outlandish experiment of action and music.