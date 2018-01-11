New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Payday 2

How Payday 2 is preparing for this week's Crimefest

Payday 2 kicks off its Crimefest event this week. To help prepare for it, Shacknews spoke to Starbreeze Global Brand Director, Almir Listo, about what players can expect, as well as the recent collaboration with the devs behind Chivalry: Medieval Warfare and a future collaboration that no one will see coming.

