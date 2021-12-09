Perfect World Entertainment reveals Have a Nice Death at The Game Awards 2021 Perfect World and developer Magic Design Studios are getting hand-drawn action rogue-lite Have a Nice Death ready for PC in March 2022.

Perfect World Entertainment and Magic Design Studios want to ask, “If Death had the same routine as us, how would he or she live?” And that’s a question they intend to answer with their newly revealed action rogue-lite, Have a Nice Death. It will put players in the role of the overworked processor of souls, Death itself, and is slated for release on PC via Steam in 2022.

Perfect World Entertainment revealed the first look at Have a Nice Death during The Game Awards 2021 on December 9, 2021. Set for a PC release in March 2022, Have a Nice Death is a hand-drawn, 2D rogue-lite in which players take on the role of Death itself. As Founder and CEO of Death Incorporated, it’s Death’s job to not only process souls, but also reel in rogue employees to keep the afterlife flowing. Magic Design Studios is the developer behind this project, but Dead Cells lead developer Sébastien Bénard has also been tapped as a consultant on the game, having put together impressive roguelike experiences himself.

Have a Nice Death looks like it oozes charm in both its art style and premise as players explore the procedurally-generated corporate headquarters of the afterlife. The master of reaping the deceased, Death will have plenty of weapons, skills, and spells at its disposal as you curtail the greedy efforts of employees who are hoarding too many souls from the Earth plane. Of course, as a rogue-lite, you’ll likely be defeated a few times along the way, but as the runner of Death Incorporated, performance reviews after each run will offer you various bonuses to take into your next runs.

Perfect World Entertainment has handled quite a few quality games over the years and with Sébastien Bénard on hand, Magic Design Studios look like they’re ready to bring Perfect World another delightful title. Stay tuned as we await further details next year.