Rumbleverse is the newest brawler from Iron Galaxy Studios The Divekick studio is preparing an all-out brawl with its new game Rumbleverse.

If you’ve been jonesing for some colorful, multiplayer brawling action, the folks over at Iron Galaxy Studios may have just what you have been looking for. The studio has partnered with Epic Games on a new project known as Rumbleverse. The game got an announcement trailer during tonight’s Game Awards 2021 webcast.

This 40-player Brawler Royale takes place in a world where combat is the answer to every question and anyone can be a champion. You’re invited to join us in Grapital City to experience the chaos first-hand. Get shot out of a cannon and see if you can knock out your fellow rumblers to be the last player standing.

Interested players can sign up now for the initial first-look playtest on December 10. Registration is live now on the official Rumbleverse website. In addition to the December 10 playtest, Rumbleverse will officially launch into early access on February 8, 2022. It will be available for PC and consoles and will feature crossplay capability for all platforms.