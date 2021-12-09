Texas Chain Saw Massacre multiplayer game announced at The Game Awards 2021
An asymmetrical Texas Chain Saw Massacre game is in the works.
Texas Chain Saw Massacre, based on the 1974 film, is being developed by Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham. This is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience being developed for PC and current-gen consoles.
Developing…
From The Chatty
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Texas Chain Saw Massacre multiplayer game announced at The Game Awards 2021
-
-
-
-
I'm down
https://i.imgur.com/3A8nm4g.jpg
-
-
-
-
-