The Games Awards 2021 nominees and how to vote
We finally have the nominees for all categories in The Game Awards 2021. Get all of the details and see how to vote here.
This year’s edition of The Game Awards are set to kick off on December 9, 2021, offering both Geoff Keighley’s closing chapter on a year of gaming and a wealth of announcements and reveals. Today, Keighley and The Game Awards staff shared the full rundown of nominees for each category appearing in the show this year. You can find the full nominee list below, as well as how to vote for your favorites
How to vote for The Game Awards 2021 nominees
Those looking to vote for their favorite games and more in the categories featured in The Game Awards 2021 should head over to the official website for The Game Awards. You can log in with a button in the top-right corner using a Twitter, Facebook, or Google account.
Once signed in, you can start placing votes for each of the categories included in the Game Awards. Be mindful that you’ll only be able to cast one vote per category on any one social media account. Make your votes count!
The Game Awards 2021 nominees
The following are the categories for each award available at The Game Awards 2020. The lists are broken down in alphabetical order to help make sorting through them easier. Now, let’s take a look at our nominees:
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnorak
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel
- Starfield
Best Art Direction
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- The Grefg
Best Debut Indie Game
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Best Esports Coach
- B1ad3
- Crowder
- Engh
- Kkoma
- Silent
Best Esports Event
- Dota 2: The International 2021
- League of Legends Worlds 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour Masters
- CSGO PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty
- CSGO
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Collapse
- S1mple
- Showmaker
- Tenz
- Simp
Best Esports Team
- Atlanta Faze (Call of Duty)
- DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
- Natus Vincere (CSGO)
- Team Spirit (DOTA 2)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokemon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- Psychonauts 2
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Best Indie Game
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
Best Multiplayer Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- It Takes Two
- Valheim
Best Narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy 14
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimetrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
Best Role-Playing Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei 5
- Tales of Arise
Best Score and Music
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Nier Replicant remake
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Forza Horizon 5
- Riders Republic
Best Strategy/Sim Game
- Age of Empires 4
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best VR/AR Game
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
- Lone Echo 2
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Sniper Elite VR
That covers all nominees for this year’s event. Make sure to vote before The Game Awards 2021 kicks off its live event on December 9, 2021. Want to see the winners of last year? Be sure to check out our full list of Game Awards 2020 winners and announcements
TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Games Awards 2021 nominees and how to vote