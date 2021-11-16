The Games Awards 2021 nominees and how to vote We finally have the nominees for all categories in The Game Awards 2021. Get all of the details and see how to vote here.

This year’s edition of The Game Awards are set to kick off on December 9, 2021, offering both Geoff Keighley’s closing chapter on a year of gaming and a wealth of announcements and reveals. Today, Keighley and The Game Awards staff shared the full rundown of nominees for each category appearing in the show this year. You can find the full nominee list below, as well as how to vote for your favorites

How to vote for The Game Awards 2021 nominees

Those looking to vote for their favorite games and more in the categories featured in The Game Awards 2021 should head over to the official website for The Game Awards. You can log in with a button in the top-right corner using a Twitter, Facebook, or Google account.

Once signed in, you can start placing votes for each of the categories included in the Game Awards. Be mindful that you’ll only be able to cast one vote per category on any one social media account. Make your votes count!

The Game Awards 2021 nominees

The following are the categories for each award available at The Game Awards 2020. The lists are broken down in alphabetical order to help make sorting through them easier. Now, let’s take a look at our nominees:

Game of the Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action/Adventure Game

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnorak

Horizon Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Starfield

Best Art Direction

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

The Grefg

Best Debut Indie Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best Esports Coach

B1ad3

Crowder

Engh

Kkoma

Silent

Best Esports Event

Dota 2: The International 2021

League of Legends Worlds 2021

Valorant Champions Tour Masters

CSGO PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty

CSGO

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Collapse

S1mple

Showmaker

Tenz

Simp

Best Esports Team

Atlanta Faze (Call of Duty)

DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (CSGO)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokemon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

It Takes Two

Returnal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Indie Game

12 Minutes

Death's Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

It Takes Two

Valheim

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy 14

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimetrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Best Role-Playing Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Tales of Arise

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Nier Replicant remake

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5

Riders Republic

Best Strategy/Sim Game

Age of Empires 4

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best VR/AR Game

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar

Lone Echo 2

Resident Evil 4 VR

Sniper Elite VR

That covers all nominees for this year’s event. Make sure to vote before The Game Awards 2021 kicks off its live event on December 9, 2021. Want to see the winners of last year? Be sure to check out our full list of Game Awards 2020 winners and announcements