The Game Awards 2020 winners, announcements, & trailers
Did you miss The Game Awards 2020? Here's an extensive recap of all award winners and gaming reveals and announcements during the show.
The Game Awards 2020 has arrived, and with it, a whole night of video game awards, announcements, and brand spankin’ new trailers to go with it. Did you miss the show? No worries. That’s why we’re here. We’ve gathered together all of the major announcements and trailers throughout the entire Game Awards 2020 program, as well as a list of the awards and who and what won throughout the night.
Updated: December 10, 2020 @ 6:50 p.m. PT
The Game Awards 2020 Winners
The centerpiece of the whole night, the awards themselves are the major reason we’re all here. And we’ve gathered all the winners up for you here. Here’s every award and who won them at The Game Awards 2020 throughout the night.
Game of the Year Winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Nominees
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Action Game Winner: Hades
Nominees
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)
Best Action/Adventure Game Winner: The Last of Us Part II
Nominees
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Art Direction Winners: Ghost of Tsushima
Nominees
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Audio Design Winners: The Last of Us Part 2
Nominees
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Community Support Winners: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Nominees
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Content Creator of the Year Winner: Valkyrae
Nominees
- Alanah Pearce
- NickMercs
- TimtheTatman
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Valkyrae
Best Debut Game Winner: Phasmophobia
Nominees
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Best Esports Event Winner: League of Legends World Championship 2020
Nominees
- BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Game Winner: League of Legends
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Host Winner: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Nominees
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
Best Esports Player Winner: Heo “Showmaker” Su
Nominees
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty
- Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO
Best Esports Team Winner: G2 Esports
Nominees
- DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends
- Dallas Empire / Call of Duty
- San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League
- G2 Esports / League of Legends
- Team Secret / DOTA2
Best Family Game Winner: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Nominees
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Best Fighting Game Winner: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Nominees
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)
Best Game Direction Winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Nominees
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Games for Impact Winner: Tell Me Why
Nominees
- If Found … (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Best Indie Game Winner: Hades
Nominees
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
Innovation in Accessibility Winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Nominees
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
- HyperDot (Tribe Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Best Mobile Game Winners: Among Us
Nominees
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)
Best Multiplayer Game Winner: Among Us
Nominees
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Game Narrative Winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Nominees
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
- Hades (Greg Kasavin)
- The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
Best Ongoing Game Winner: No Man's Sky
Nominees
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Performance Winner: Laura Bailey (Abby - The Last of Us Part 2)
Nominees
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie - The Last of Us Part 2)
- Laura Bailey (Abby - The Last of Us Part 2)
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima)
- Logan Cunningham (Hades, Poseidon, Achilles, Charon & more – Hades)
- Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Best Role-Playing Game Winner: Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Nominees
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
- Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Best Score and Music Winner: Final Fantasy VII Remake
Nominees
- DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)
Best Sports/Racing Game Winner: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Nominees
- Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner: Microsoft Flight Simulator
Nominees
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)
Best VR/AR Game Winner: Half-Life: Alyx
Nominees
- Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)
- STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
The Game Awards 2020 Announcements
In addition to all of the awards, there were a wealth of new game reveals, and we wrote plenty of stories to go with them. Here are the major announcements that occurred throughout the night during The Game Awards 2020:
- NieR Replicant remaster gets new gameplay reveal at The Game Awards
- Century: Age of Ashes announced at The Game Awards
- We Are OFK virtual band debuts at The Game Award
- Sephiroth is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2's next DLC character
- Perfect Dark returns after 15+ year absence at The Game Awards
- Back 4 Blood brings the Left 4 Dead experience to The Game Awards
- New Hood: Outlaws and Legends gameplay trailer revealed at The Game Awards
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide gets new trailer at The Game Awards
- Dragon Age 4 gets new trailer at The Game Awards 2020
- The Callisto Protocol revealed at The Game Awards
- Open Roads announced at The Game Awards 2020
- Crimson Desert gets first gameplay trailer at The Game Awards
- Warframe arrives on Epic Games Store with Unreal Tournament weapon skins bundle
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut announced for 2021
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Gameplay trailer premieres at The Game Awards
- Ark 2 with Vin Diesel revealed at The Game Awards
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey gets new trailer at The Game Awards
- Season announced for PS5 at The Game Awards
- Outriders outlines the Mantras of Survival at The Game Awards
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 3 revealed at The Game Awards
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet revealed for Nintendo Switch at The Game Awards
- Evil Dead The Game revealed at The Game Awards
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection announced at The Game Awards
- Super Meat Boy Forever finally gets a release date at The Game Awards
- Road 96 announced during The Game Awards
- The Elder Scrolls Online - Gates of Oblivion announced at The Game Awards
- Monster Hunter Rise January demo revealed at The Game Awards
- New Oddworld Soulstorm trailer shown during The Game Awards
- Thunder Tier One gets first trailer, free Steam preview at The Game Awards
- Evil West revealed at The Game Awards
- Scarlet Nexus gets Summer release window at the Game Awards
- Among Us' The Airship map gets 2021 departure at The Game Awards
- Fortnite adds Master Chief, Blood Gulch map & The Walking Dead characters
- Just Cause: Mobile grapples onto small screens at The Game Awards 2020
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story gets new gameplay trailer at The Game Awards
The Game Awards 2020 Trailers
Last, but not least, here are all of the trailers that appeared throughout the night of The Game Awards 2020. Check out any videos you may have missed during the night just below.
New main? 🤔 World Premiere of a brand new character, Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros Ultimate by @NintendoAmerica!! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/lfoeWsHNMv— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020
Here it is!!! The new DRAGON AGE World Premiere by @Bioware! #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/XIn19vn0VF— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020
👩🏾🚀 Squad up 👨🏻🚀 @Amplitude just dropped a World Premiere of Endless Dungeon at #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/3sQZTK7o1Z— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020
First look at @CrimsonDesert_ gameplay in this World Premiere! 🤯 at #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/d5iqsj0n4D— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020
World Premiere of ARK II! A brutal new world of primitive survival! Continue @survivetheark's story of humankind's evolution in this next-generation sandbox survival experience! 🦕 #ARK2 #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/W8iHpLkOWf— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020
This World Premiere is for all the supernatural horror fans, it’s Evil Dead The Game! #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/AGIvpzZgkU— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020
Told you it would happen in 2020! Super Meat Boy Forever coming to the Epic Games Store December 23rd! pic.twitter.com/acxkrqfwl0— Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) December 11, 2020
☀️ THE AIRSHIP - A new map coming early 2021 ☀️— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020
Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:
🔹 all new tasks
🔹 your choice of what room to start in
🔹 ladders?!
🔹 and more?
But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around... pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY
Defender of humanity and destroyer of alien ringworlds, the Master Chief arrives as the next Hunter to the Island.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2020
Grab The Master Chief Set in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/tutqZSyJFI
The list of Game Awards 2020 winners, announcements, and reveals has been finalized. Did your favorite win? What reveal were you happy to see during the show? Let us know in the Chatty section below.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Game Awards 2020 winners, announcements, & trailers