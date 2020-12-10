The Game Awards 2020 winners, announcements, & trailers Did you miss The Game Awards 2020? Here's an extensive recap of all award winners and gaming reveals and announcements during the show.

The Game Awards 2020 has arrived, and with it, a whole night of video game awards, announcements, and brand spankin’ new trailers to go with it. Did you miss the show? No worries. That’s why we’re here. We’ve gathered together all of the major announcements and trailers throughout the entire Game Awards 2020 program, as well as a list of the awards and who and what won throughout the night.

Updated: December 10, 2020 @ 6:50 p.m. PT

The Game Awards 2020 Winners

The centerpiece of the whole night, the awards themselves are the major reason we’re all here. And we’ve gathered all the winners up for you here. Here’s every award and who won them at The Game Awards 2020 throughout the night.

Game of the Year Winner : The Last of Us Part 2

Nominees

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Best Action Game Winner : Hades

Nominees

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Best Action/Adventure Game Winner: The Last of Us Part II

Nominees

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Art Direction Winners : Ghost of Tsushima

Nominees

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Audio Design Winners : The Last of Us Part 2

Nominees

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Community Support Winners : Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Nominees

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Content Creator of the Year Winner : Valkyrae

Nominees

Alanah Pearce

NickMercs

TimtheTatman

Jay Ann Lopez

Valkyrae

Best Debut Game Winner : Phasmophobia

Nominees

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Best Esports Event Winner : League of Legends World Championship 2020

Nominees

BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Game Winner : League of Legends

Nominees

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Host Winner : Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Nominees

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Best Esports Player Winner : Heo “Showmaker” Su

Nominees

Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty

Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO

Best Esports Team Winner : G2 Esports

Nominees

DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

G2 Esports / League of Legends

Team Secret / DOTA2

Best Family Game Winner : Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nominees

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Fighting Game Winner : Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Nominees

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Best Game Direction Winner : The Last of Us Part 2

Nominees

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Games for Impact Winner : Tell Me Why

Nominees

If Found … (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best Indie Game Winner : Hades

Nominees

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Innovation in Accessibility Winner : The Last of Us Part 2

Nominees

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

HyperDot (Tribe Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Best Mobile Game Winners : Among Us

Nominees

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Best Multiplayer Game Winner : Among Us

Nominees

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Game Narrative Winner : The Last of Us Part 2

Nominees

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

Hades (Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Ongoing Game Winner : No Man's Sky

Nominees

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Performance Winner : Laura Bailey (Abby - The Last of Us Part 2)

Nominees

Ashley Johnson (Ellie - The Last of Us Part 2)

Laura Bailey (Abby - The Last of Us Part 2)

Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham (Hades, Poseidon, Achilles, Charon & more – Hades)

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Best Role-Playing Game Winner : Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Nominees

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Best Score and Music Winner : Final Fantasy VII Remake

Nominees

DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Best Sports/Racing Game Winner : Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Nominees

Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner : Microsoft Flight Simulator

Nominees

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Best VR/AR Game Winner : Half-Life: Alyx

Nominees

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

The Game Awards 2020 Announcements

In addition to all of the awards, there were a wealth of new game reveals, and we wrote plenty of stories to go with them. Here are the major announcements that occurred throughout the night during The Game Awards 2020:

The Game Awards 2020 Trailers

Last, but not least, here are all of the trailers that appeared throughout the night of The Game Awards 2020. Check out any videos you may have missed during the night just below.

New main? 🤔 World Premiere of a brand new character, Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros Ultimate by @NintendoAmerica!! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/lfoeWsHNMv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Here it is!!! The new DRAGON AGE World Premiere by @Bioware! #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/XIn19vn0VF — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

👩🏾‍🚀 Squad up 👨🏻‍🚀 @Amplitude just dropped a World Premiere of Endless Dungeon at #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/3sQZTK7o1Z — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

First look at @CrimsonDesert_ gameplay in this World Premiere! 🤯 at #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/d5iqsj0n4D — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

World Premiere of ARK II! A brutal new world of primitive survival! Continue @survivetheark's story of humankind's evolution in this next-generation sandbox survival experience! 🦕 #ARK2 #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/W8iHpLkOWf — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

This World Premiere is for all the supernatural horror fans, it’s Evil Dead The Game! #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/AGIvpzZgkU — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Told you it would happen in 2020! Super Meat Boy Forever coming to the Epic Games Store December 23rd! pic.twitter.com/acxkrqfwl0 — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) December 11, 2020

☀️ THE AIRSHIP - A new map coming early 2021 ☀️



Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more?



But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around... pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

Defender of humanity and destroyer of alien ringworlds, the Master Chief arrives as the next Hunter to the Island.



Grab The Master Chief Set in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/tutqZSyJFI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2020

The list of Game Awards 2020 winners, announcements, and reveals has been finalized. Did your favorite win? What reveal were you happy to see during the show? Let us know in the Chatty section below.