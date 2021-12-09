New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen gets new trailer at The Game Awards

We got our latest look at the upcoming Destiny expansion during The Game Awards.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the 2021 Game Awards, we saw awards get handed out to the best of the best from this year’s release slate. We also got teases and announcements for a number of games and content coming in the future. One of the titles featured was Destiny 2, which showcased its upcoming DLC The Witch Queen with a new trailer.

The latest trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen premiered tonight during The Game Awards, and gave us our latest look at the massive content update. We saw more of the locations, weapons, and characters featured in the expansion.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen was just one of many games/expansions that got trailers during The Game Awards this year. For more on all of the other news out of the event, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

