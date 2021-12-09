Destiny 2: The Witch Queen gets new trailer at The Game Awards We got our latest look at the upcoming Destiny expansion during The Game Awards.

The latest trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen premiered tonight during The Game Awards, and gave us our latest look at the massive content update. We saw more of the locations, weapons, and characters featured in the expansion.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen was just one of many games/expansions that got trailers during The Game Awards this year.

