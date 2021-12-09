New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Among Us VR announced at The Game Awards 2021

The breakout hit of 2020 is bringing its chaos to VR.
Donovan Erskine
1

Among Us has already been brought to several platforms since it first exploded in popularity back in 2020. Now, it’s set to come to a new gaming medium, VR. Among Us VR was announced during the 2021 Game Awards.

The first trailer for Among Us VR debuted during the 2021 Game Awards and showed off gameplay of the party deception game in first-person virtual reality. The game is being developed by Schell Games and Robot Teddy in association with Innersloth. The latter posted a more detailed announcement of the news to its website following the trailer reveal.

This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love. The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course! Now you can really have an emergency meeting together. (Note: VR version won’t be compatible with the original Among Us game, so you’ll only be able to play against other VR beans.)

The end of the trailer reveals that Among Us VR will be available for PSVR, Steam, and Meta Quest 2. There is no current release window for the game.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

