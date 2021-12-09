Among Us VR announced at The Game Awards 2021 The breakout hit of 2020 is bringing its chaos to VR.

Among Us has already been brought to several platforms since it first exploded in popularity back in 2020. Now, it’s set to come to a new gaming medium, VR. Among Us VR was announced during the 2021 Game Awards.

The first trailer for Among Us VR debuted during the 2021 Game Awards and showed off gameplay of the party deception game in first-person virtual reality. The game is being developed by Schell Games and Robot Teddy in association with Innersloth. The latter posted a more detailed announcement of the news to its website following the trailer reveal.

This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love. The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course! Now you can really have an emergency meeting together. (Note: VR version won’t be compatible with the original Among Us game, so you’ll only be able to play against other VR beans.)

The end of the trailer reveals that Among Us VR will be available for PSVR, Steam, and Meta Quest 2. There is no current release window for the game.