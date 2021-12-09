Elden Ring gets a new story trailer during The Game Awards 2021 With its release date inching ever closer, Elden Ring got a new story trailer to show off to fans tonight during The Game Awards 2021.

Few titles spark as much excitement and controversy as Elden Ring. As the next big action RPG from the team at FromSoftware, fan expectations are running high. Featuring a story created in partnership with Game of Thrones author Geroge R.R. Martin, Elden Ring is quickly approaching its 2022 launch. During tonight’s Game Awards 2021 webcast, publisher Bandai Namco showed off an all-new story trailer for the game.

This new story trailer for Elden Ring continues the rich tradition of FromSoftware teasers that make absolutely no sense upon initial viewing. Elden Ring promises a vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.

In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can also develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.

Fans can get their hands on FromSoftware’s latest early next year. The game is currently scheduled for release on February 25, 2022. You can read a new preview from our own T.J. Denzer to get a better idea of what is in store for soulslike fanatics next year.