Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets gameplay reveal at The Game Awards 2021

Players finally got a look at some of the gameplay in the highly-anticipated Suicide Squad title.
Sam Chandler
Coming up with a good plan to take down superheroes is never easy, but that’s exactly what you’ll be doing in the Suicide Squad game. At the Game Awards 2021, players got a fresh look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with a chaotic gameplay trailer. Check it out below.

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, players can either go in solo or with a team of three friends to take down the Justice League. You won’t be using heroes to do it either, no, you’ll be using villains – or are they anti-heroes now? Playable characters include Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark.

The trailer showcased the open-world along with the team’s moves, traversal mechanics, as well as the types of weapons they’ll be using. It also showed one of the heroes you’ll be hunting: The Flash.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to release in 2022. Check out our Game Awards 2021 page for our coverage of today’s livestream.

