Star Wars Eclipse is the newest game from Quantic Dream Quantic Dream revealed their newest game during The Game Awards 2021 show by way of a world premiere trailer.

For many months rumors have swirled that the folks over at Quantic Dream were hard at work on a new Star Wars game. During tonight’s The Game Awards 2021 webcast, the world got its first glimpse of Star Wars Eclipse. While there was no gameplay shown, the new trailer helped to establish the vibe of the game coming from the narrative-game industry veterans.

As the first video game to be set in the era of The High Republic, the multimedia initiative that launched with publishing earlier this year, Star Wars Eclipse will feature an original story and unique new characters, each with their own paths, abilities, and roles to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace in an uncharted section of the Outer Rim.

Star Wars Eclipse will be an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in multiple ways, putting the destinies of an array of playable characters in your hands. Your choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story. Through these decisions, players will forge their own legend in the golden age of the Jedi. Star Wars Eclipse is currently in the early stages of development at Quantic Dream’s studios in Paris, France and Montreal, Canada.