Wonder Woman game announced by Monolith at The Game Awards Monolith's next game is based on DC Comics' Wonder Woman.

In addition to awards, The Game Awards is also home to some of the biggest industry announcements of the year. Tonight’s show was no different. During The Game Awards 2021, we learned that Monolith is working on a Wonder Woman video game.

The teaser announcement for Wonder Woman gave us our first look at the iconic protagonist, with some narration from Princess Diana herself. Funny enough, we just published a feature back in October in which we made a case for a video game based on the iconic heroine. What’s more, Monolith was our pick to develop the game.

Though the trailer doesn’t reveal any gameplay, it does confirm that Wonder Woman is the latest project from Monolith, the team most recently known for the Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor games. Those games were lauded for the use of the Nemesis System, which has been confirmed to be a key aspect of Wonder Woman, thanks to a synopsis found in the trailer’s description on YouTube.

The single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.

Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader.

For more on what else came out of the 2021 Game Awards, you can read up here on Shacknews.