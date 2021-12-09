New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Wonder Woman game announced by Monolith at The Game Awards

Monolith's next game is based on DC Comics' Wonder Woman.
Donovan Erskine
In addition to awards, The Game Awards is also home to some of the biggest industry announcements of the year. Tonight’s show was no different. During The Game Awards 2021, we learned that Monolith is working on a Wonder Woman video game.

The teaser announcement for Wonder Woman gave us our first look at the iconic protagonist, with some narration from Princess Diana herself. Funny enough, we just published a feature back in October in which we made a case for a video game based on the iconic heroine. What’s more, Monolith was our pick to develop the game.

Though the trailer doesn’t reveal any gameplay, it does confirm that Wonder Woman is the latest project from Monolith, the team most recently known for the Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor games. Those games were lauded for the use of the Nemesis System, which has been confirmed to be a key aspect of Wonder Woman, thanks to a synopsis found in the trailer’s description on YouTube.

For more on what else came out of the 2021 Game Awards, you can read up here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

