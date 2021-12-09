New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

A Plague Tale: Requiem gets gameplay reveal at The Game Awards 2021

A new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem reveals gameplay.
Donovan Erskine
1

The upcoming sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence was one of the several titles featured during the 2021 Game Awards. A Plague Tale: Requiem got a new trailer that showed off gameplay and more of the universe.

Asobo Studio added to the pile of game trailers revealed during the 2021 Game Awards with the latest look at A Plague Tale: Requiem. This trailer showed protagonist Amicia traversing dangerous environments and taking on various enemies.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was first revealed earlier this year during the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase. The game is set to launch in 2022 and will be available on Game Pass on day one. For more of the announcements made during the 2021 Game Awards, Shacknews is your place.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

