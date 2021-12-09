A Plague Tale: Requiem gets gameplay reveal at The Game Awards 2021 A new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem reveals gameplay.

The upcoming sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence was one of the several titles featured during the 2021 Game Awards. A Plague Tale: Requiem got a new trailer that showed off gameplay and more of the universe.

Asobo Studio added to the pile of game trailers revealed during the 2021 Game Awards with the latest look at A Plague Tale: Requiem. This trailer showed protagonist Amicia traversing dangerous environments and taking on various enemies.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was first revealed earlier this year during the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase. The game is set to launch in 2022 and will be available on Game Pass on day one. For more of the announcements made during the 2021 Game Awards, Shacknews is your place.