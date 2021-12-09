New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Telltale returns with new game based on Amazon's Expanse franchise

The masters of storytelling are making a big comeback with an adaptation of the popular Expanse books and Amazon series.

Chris Jarrard
During the 2021 edition of The Game Awards, viewers were treated to an array of award winners and brand-new trailers for upcoming games. One such trailer was for Telltale’s new adaptation of The Expanse. The franchise is well known for its popularity amongst book readers and television viewers.

This story is developing...

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

