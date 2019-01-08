The Wolf Among Us 2 is announced at The Game Awards 2019
In a shock twist, it was announced that Telltale Games' The Wolf Among Us 2 lives.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season brings a near-decade long saga to an end, but is Clementine's final story one worth experiencing? Our review.
The last episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season has a new trailer, and it's chilling, especially since this is probably the last time we'll see Clementine again.
The largest labor union collective in the US release its first major public statement addressing the video game industry.
AdHoc Studio will focus on interactive narrative adventures like Telltale, but also look at Netflix's Bandersnatch as inspiration.
A remaster of last generation's best superhero games and the beginning of one of the best adventure titles will be making landfall on Microsoft's Game Pass service soon.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season only has one episode remaining, so Shacknews asks four big questions following the third episode, Broken Toys.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season has resumed and Shacknews is here with our impressions for the game's third episode, Broken Toys.
With The Walking Dead: The Final Season set to resume this week, Shacknews returns to catch up with the second episode.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season's new "Broken Toys" trailer shows what we can expect from the next-to-last episode of the game.