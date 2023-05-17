The Expanse: A Telltale Series begins its story in July The collaboration between Telltale Games and Deck Nine Games is based on the popular Amazon streaming series.

The Telltale Games comeback story has been in the works for several years and now it's time for it to kick into high gear. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is finally ready for release with the studio announcing that the five-episode title will start in July.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series takes place prior to the events of the Amazon-exclusive streaming series and follows the story of Camina Drummer. She's on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edge of The Belt, but must work to not only navigate the emerging dangers, but also placate her crew, which is on the verge of mutiny. Actress Cara Gee will reprise her role as Drummer.

Look for The Expanse to feature both the signature Telltale style of decision-based storytelling, as well as various adventure sequences involving floating through space and walking across walls and ceilings with mag boots. Assisting Telltale on this project is the team from Deck Nine Games, who were last seen putting out Life is Strange: True Colors.



Source: Telltale Games

Look for Episode 1 of The Expanse: A Telltale Series to arrive on Tuesday, July 27. It will release on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation, and Xbox. Subsequent episodes will premiere every two weeks afterwards.