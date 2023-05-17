Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

The Expanse: A Telltale Series begins its story in July

The collaboration between Telltale Games and Deck Nine Games is based on the popular Amazon streaming series.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Telltale Games
2

The Telltale Games comeback story has been in the works for several years and now it's time for it to kick into high gear. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is finally ready for release with the studio announcing that the five-episode title will start in July.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series takes place prior to the events of the Amazon-exclusive streaming series and follows the story of Camina Drummer. She's on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edge of The Belt, but must work to not only navigate the emerging dangers, but also placate her crew, which is on the verge of mutiny. Actress Cara Gee will reprise her role as Drummer.

Look for The Expanse to feature both the signature Telltale style of decision-based storytelling, as well as various adventure sequences involving floating through space and walking across walls and ceilings with mag boots. Assisting Telltale on this project is the team from Deck Nine Games, who were last seen putting out Life is Strange: True Colors.

The outer cosmos in The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Source: Telltale Games

Look for Episode 1 of The Expanse: A Telltale Series to arrive on Tuesday, July 27. It will release on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation, and Xbox. Subsequent episodes will premiere every two weeks afterwards.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola