Life is Strange: True Colors review - A bright aura

Life is Strange: True Colors is Deck Nine Games' next crack at the franchise and it makes us feel pretty darn good. Our review.
Ozzie Mejia
31

All of the Life is Strange games up to this point have had one major theme in common. They're about growing up and coming of age to a certain degree. Life is Strange: True Colors maintains that core idea to a big extent, but the prevailing themes for Deck Nine's latest entry into the series involve emotion, empathy, community, and even mental health. And, narratively, it proves to be one of the franchise's best efforts to date.

Starting a new life

Life is Strange: True Colors follows a young girl named Alex Chen, who is being released from the state's care in order to start a new life with her older brother in Haven Springs. It's a small town, one where everybody knows each other by name, and it's one where Gabe Chen is among its most beloved residents. Alex is starting with a clean slate and with every Haven Springs resident knowing one another so intimately, how she treats everyone plays a big factor in how certain story elements play out.

A horrible tragedy claims Gabe's life by the end of Chapter 1, at which point the main plot kicks in. Alex suspects foul play and the rest of the game largely involves trying to implicate a mining company in her brother's death. This central plot incorporates a large percentage of the Haven Springs community and Alex's success not only hinges on what she can find, but in how she treats her neighbors, since some of them may be willing to lend their help.

Dialogue choices are plentiful and consequential in True Colors, though this game returns to the old format used prior to Life is Strange 2, in that players will have all the time they want to explore an area and talk to as many people as possible. There's no pressure that someone you'll want to talk to will move somewhere else or a moment where too much time will pass and an event will trigger and close off conversation possibilities. That turns out to be a good thing, because Deck Nine wants players to find everybody, not just for easter eggs, but also to help shape the story's ultimate outcome, which can unfold across one of six different endings.

I will say that I was only slightly disappointed by the story's resolution. It's going to be hard to dance around spoilers, but I will endeavor to do so. There's a big twist at the end of Chapter 4 and the way that climax is ultimately dealt with in Chapter 5 felt frustrating to watch. One major detail from the Chapter 4 ending should have been brought up during the Chapter 5 climax and the characters never do so, so that felt annoying. Outside of that, the resolution plays out brilliantly and factors in all of the player's relationships, conversations, and decisions to that point. My choices felt like they mattered, but also any dialogue instances that I missed felt like they mattered, which made me want to go back and explore every little thing that I skipped over.

In touch with your feelings

True Colors' core mechanic involves being in touch with emotions. Alex has the supernatural ability to read auras and experience what others are feeling. Throughout the start of the game, those emotions are exclusively negative. She feels sadness, fear, and anger. If an emotion is powerful enough, she'll become consumed by it herself.

However, True Colors is a story of growth. Over time, Alex will come to read positive emotions and realize that there is room for happiness in her everyday life. She learns it through the human connections that she makes. Despite that, letting go of the negative is not easy and this game's story doesn't pretend that it is. There are toxic elements in many of Alex's neighbors and when she discovers them, they pose some of True Colors' most pressing quandaries.

Alex is capable of absorbing toxic emotions, but players have to consider the consequences that come with that. For example, Alex can absorb a dangerous rage level from one of her friends, but the consequence could be that she loses control and lashes out at a different character, jeopardizing their relationship. Players have to weigh the pros and cons and consider heavily whether they want to use Alex's power or explore a potential alternate solution. Sometimes alternate solutions are possible, but other times, they aren't, making these binary decisions some of True Colors' most harrowing moments.

Narratively, Alex's ability helps advance the story, but it also acts as a catalyst to a greater theme: mental health. In reading others, Alex comes to think about her own emotions, reflect on the grief that she feels over most of the game, and come to terms with the best way to address it. While it doesn't feel like True Colors effectively conveys that everybody deals with their own personal mental health issues differently, it does express how the main character particularly deals with them. For Alex, she finds comfort in herself, particularly through the several "Zen moments" sprinkled throughout the game, and in her friends, who not only empathize with her situation, but also want to see justice done for her brother.

A single reading

I would be remiss if I didn't note that True Colors is the first Life is Strange game to release as a full game. It's still divided into five chapters, which is mainly done for narrative purposes. However, players no longer have to wait weeks for the next part of the story. That turns out to be for the best, because the way the chapters are divided, they provide players with a good basis for how much progress they're making and it also allows the developer to dedicate each chapter to a certain theme or plot point. For example, one chapter is dedicated to a LARP and another is dedicated to the town's Spring Festival.

As a whole, I found True Colors to be a rewarding experience. Alex is a marvelous main character, somebody who's openly flawed but sincerely trying to be better, both for herself and for others. The supporting cast are all interesting characters in their own right, each with their own motivations and their own connections to Alex's brother, which gradually become connections to Alex herself. Players can get to know these characters even further by finding hidden items, which are triggered similarly to how Alex reads a character's emotions. These hidden goodies will unlock memories, which play back a special moment in their lives.

The biggest flaw to True Colors is that it's hard to know when you've found everything. There's no way to keep track of who you've talked to, nor is there a map of the town to help you get around. Players will be prompted to explore everything before hitting the end of a chapter, but there's no real way to see if every possible task has been done. That wouldn't be such a big deal, except skipping over conversations entirely, as noted before, can actually influence how the Chapter 5 resolution plays out, which might have players feeling some negative emotions themselves.

Outside of a few flaws, True Colors is the peak of the Life is Strange series to date. The characters are wonderful, the soundtrack is a strong collection of indie rock, the dialogue choices are meaningful and actually matter, the humor is on point, it makes you work for the romance options (should you choose to take one), and there are even a few arcade games to play around with on the side. Beyond that, the themes of empathy, mental health, and essentially starting a new life from scratch resonated heavily with me. Deck Nine incorporated Alex's supernatural power brilliantly and it made True Colors stand out above its predecessors in a big way.

This review is based on a PlayStation digital code provided by the publisher. Life is Strange: True Colors will be available on Thursday, September 9 on Steam, the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and on Google Stadia for $59.99 USD. It is also coming soon to the Nintendo eShop. The game is rated M.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
Review for
Life is Strange: True Colors
8
Pros
  • Uplifting story about empathy wrapped in a compelling mystery
  • Relatable and lovable characters
  • Haven Springs is a beautifully illustrated town
  • Strong indie music soundtrack (and Kings of Leon, I guess)
  • Multiple endings
Cons
  • Certain elements of the resolution didn't necessarily work
  • No town map makes it easy to skip over certain areas
  • No way to know whether you've talked to everyone and explored everything
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 8, 2021 9:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Life is Strange: True Colors review - A bright aura

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 8, 2021 9:10 AM

      CrustaR Psigun RaptorII

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 8, 2021 9:10 AM

        redshak :/

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 8, 2021 9:10 AM

          Ozzie Mejia

          • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 8, 2021 9:11 AM

            Borzoi Milleh

            • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              September 8, 2021 9:11 AM

              Tales of Arise is calling me though!

              • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                reply
                September 8, 2021 9:14 AM

                I still don't think you understand that LiS1 is a horror game. Think Butterfly Effect - The Game

                • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  September 8, 2021 9:17 AM

                  What's redshak's take on the game

                  • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                    reply
                    September 8, 2021 9:19 AM

                    He liked Before The Storm more; he doesn't count. He also likes the boring first chapter. Probably watches Lifetime/Hallmark movies

                    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                      reply
                      September 8, 2021 9:33 AM

                      Christmas in July brought to you by Hallmark!

                      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                        reply
                        September 8, 2021 9:44 AM

                        https://i.imgur.com/hkZPVYS.jpg

                        • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                          reply
                          September 8, 2021 9:46 AM

                          My god that's revolting

                          • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                            reply
                            September 8, 2021 9:49 AM

                            Milleh goddammit the game is probably in my top 10 or 20 and I need you to play it

                            • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                              reply
                              September 8, 2021 9:55 AM

                              I remember playing 2 hours recently and not digging the intro, but then I think you said I need to push through because it's the worst part

                              • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                                reply
                                September 8, 2021 9:57 AM

                                Yeah the whole first chapter is tedious even with the gunshot murder in the first 15 minutes

                                • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                                  reply
                                  September 8, 2021 9:58 AM

                                  But it is of grave importance and I wouldn't know how to do it any different :/

                  • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    September 8, 2021 9:22 AM

                    I love all LIS games. I even have the deluxe version of true colors which is a fuck off 93 dollars Canadian but it contains the dlc expansion

                    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                      reply
                      September 8, 2021 9:26 AM

                      $70 US but I think I am going to do it. It has the remastered LiS1 which I do NOT need to play a 3rd time

                      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
                        reply
                        September 8, 2021 9:37 AM

                        Give the remaster to cpt_gloval

                        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                          reply
                          September 8, 2021 9:45 AM

                          Wait does he not have it and wants to play it? SM me your Steam name cpt_gloval

                      • Matt Burris legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                        reply
                        September 8, 2021 9:47 AM

                        Whaaaaaaat? Remastered LiS? Shit, now I'm going to have to play through it a 3rd time, too.

                        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                          reply
                          September 8, 2021 10:02 AM

                          I will buy it just to replay the nightclub in Chapter 4 with headphones

                • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  September 8, 2021 9:31 AM

                  Except better than Butterfly Effect

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 8, 2021 9:21 AM

          This is offensive!!

          • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 8, 2021 9:25 AM

            Then my work here is done and I am going back to bed

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 8, 2021 9:10 AM

        Dognose, now I have that true colors song stuck in my head. It’s the song from that movie Trolls

        • Psigun
          reply
          September 8, 2021 9:11 AM

          Don't be afraid... To let them show

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 8, 2021 9:12 AM

          I didn't finish Twin Mirror yet D:

          • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 8, 2021 9:55 AM

            It's bad

            • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              September 8, 2021 9:59 AM

              It runs all choppy, dunno if it is the launcher or what

              • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                September 8, 2021 10:01 AM

                It was also choppy on Xbox. It's a turd of a game

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 8, 2021 9:17 AM

        kingmofo, edgewise, Matthew Phillips, Opticom, fatman, KoolAidMan, TotalFusionOne, maddmatt

        • maddmatt legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 8, 2021 11:46 AM

          dognose have you finish Man of Medan? House of Ashes comes out pretty soon

          • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 8, 2021 11:57 AM

            Not yet! Maybe need to upgrade my video card.

          • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 8, 2021 1:49 PM

            H0ly feek, they have a new one coming out?

      • Psigun
        reply
        September 8, 2021 1:53 PM

        really excited to play this. glad they brought back the indie soundtrack. i thought music was really strong for BtS, and the low point of LiS2 (of which i loved everything else) where it was just generic composition. back on track!

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 8, 2021 1:52 PM

      Dognose this game is getting like super duper good review scores all over. I am excited

      • Psigun
        reply
        September 8, 2021 2:09 PM

        it looks like they made a really solid game so far! haven't jumped in yet, the $60 tag was a little off-putting until the hype had sorted out where this game landed

