Life is Strange Remastered Collection announced for Fall 2021
The Life is Strange Remastered Collection will bundle upgraded versions of the original game and Before the Storm and is set to release later this year.
The next entry in the Life is Strange franchise has been revealed, as Before the Storm developers Deck Nine Games return to the series.