Sam & Max Save the World Remastered brings back comic insanity in December Sam & Max Save the World Remastered brings the hilarious point-and-click series to PC and Switch with some lovely improvements this coming December 2020.

Back in 2006 and 2007, Telltale Games took over the Sam & Max license to launch a Season 1 series of episodic point-and-click adventures involving the popular comedic duo of the dog detective, Sam and his zany, unhinged rabbit pal, Max. Now in 2020, Skunkape Games, composed of developers from the now-disbanded Telltale, has returned with the Freelance Police in tow with Sam & Max Save the World Remastered, featuring the entire Season 1 series with a wealth of visual improvements and some fresh new content.

Skunkape Games announced Sam & Max Save the World Remastered in a press release with a fresh new trailer on the studio's YouTube channel on November 9, 2020. Sam & Max Save the World Remastered is coming on December 2, 2020 to Steam and GOG on PC and the Nintendo Switch. Players will get to re-explore Telltale’s Sam & Max Season 1 hijinks as the Freelance Police expose a nefarious scheme to mind control the whole world, using has-been celebrities, life-coach gurus, the Mob, and even the President of the United States (just a generic one, not any President you might know)!

Telltale’s Sam & Max games were an absolute cavalcade comic mischief, and Save the World Remastered brings it altogether with some fresh updates, including enhanced visuals, widescreen support, gamepad support, and even some new music to go with the journey. This is also the debut of the Telltale era of Sam & Max games on the Nintendo Switch, allowing you to take the zany hijinks with you wherever you feel like playing.

It’s a good year for Sam & Max announcements, with gamescom 2020 having shown off a VR version of the franchise coming from HappyGiant Games in 2021. But until we hear more on that, it will be a fun romp down memory lane to enjoy all the fun and laughs Skunkape is putting back together in Sam & Max Save the World Remastered this December 2020.