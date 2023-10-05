Former Telltale Games artist claims a mass layoff happened in early September Cinematic artist Jonah Huang claims the studio laid off many of its developers in early September 2023.

If anything has been horribly consistent this year, it’s the sheer number of layoffs happening throughout the games industry. Unfortunately, Telltale Games seems to be the latest to let go of its staff, which is even more concerning given recent news surrounding The Wolf Among Us 2 and the rightful ownership of the Fables IP. Telltale would go on to confirm the layoffs and claim the game is still in production, though it seems to be going through tough times.

Cinematic artist Jonah Huang was one of the first to share word of the Telltale Games layoffs, claiming that a large portion of the team was let go in early September on his personal Twitter. Huang shared a full thread with the details he could share (due to a non-disclosure agreement) below:

Telltale laid most of us off early September… I signed an agreement not to cause any harm to Telltale's business as part of my severance package. But I am legally allowed to speak on behalf of being laid off, and this statement of fact is sincerely not an attempt to cause harm or ruination to the company.

Telltale would eventually respond to word of the layoffs, sharing a statement via the Telltale Games Twitter:

Due to current market conditions, we regrettably had to let some of our Telltale team go recently. We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same. We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted. All projects currently in development are still in production, and we have no further updates at this time.

Huang worked at Telltale in both of its incarnations, having been the cinematic artist on the Batman Telltale series, Minecraft: Story Mode, and The Walking Dead: Michonne, to name a few. Though the company liquidated and pursued bankruptcy in 2018, it would eventually come back and announced The Wolf Among Us 2 in 2019, which Huang was rehired for and thrilled to work on. He goes on to share that he has no ill will against Telltale, but rather calls for the gaming industry to right its way amid a gauntlet of layoffs happening over the last few months.

“I want to end on this note: I do not want Telltale to fail,” Huang wrote. “I genuinely want to see it succeed. Telltale gave me a good deal this time around, but still, it ended the same way most jobs in games end: a layoff, not a retirement. I ask my fellow game devs to fight for better.”

With these latest layoffs hitting Telltale and the Fables IP rights currently in turmoil, it will remain to be seen when we get our next look at The Wolf Among Us 2. One thing is certain, though. It seems things aren’t looking great for Telltale in the immediate future. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.