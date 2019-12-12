The Wolf Among Us 2 is announced at The Game Awards 2019 In a shock twist, it was announced that Telltale Games' The Wolf Among Us 2 lives.

Like the phoenix rising from the ashes, The Wolf Among Us 2 is a reality. This latest entry in the Wolf Among Us series was announced at The Game Awards 2019 with a short teaser.

The Wolf Among Us 2

Telltale Games yet lives, and as does one of its beloved series: The Wolf Among Us. Fans of the game were ecstatic to see and hear that The Wolf Among Us 2 is in production. While there’s no release date, the fact that it’s still kicking is enough to put a smile on many faces.

For those unfamiliar with The Wolf Among Us, the original game was based on the DC Comics/Vertigo property Fables. This is a comic book series about fairy tale characters living in the real world in their own secluded town, exiled from their own homelands by an evil force called The Adversary. The first game from Telltale was set prior to the events of the comics, establishing lead character Bigby Wolf as Fabletown's sheriff. The first game saw Bigby solve the murder of a woman named Faith, whose severed head was left on the street. The game received acclaim from both fans and critics. This was released shortly after Shacknews began issuing review scores and was among the first games to receive a 9 on our site.

The Wolf Among Us 2 was first announced way back in July 2017. It was originally set to release in 2018 before Telltale pushed it back to 2019. Then things got worse for Telltale. They got much worse.

There are a lot of question marks still surrounding the current state of Telltale, even after Skybound Games agreed to help finish The Walking Dead: The Final Season. One can reasonably conclude that the original Wolf Among Us 2 team is long gone and the current Telltale is starting fresh. The Telltale questions will see answers on another day. But for now, there's a reason that The Wolf Among Us 2 has so much buzz surrounding it.