Tales from the Borderlands returns to storefronts next week After being de-listed from most storefronts two years ago, Tales from the Borderlands will finally be available again in late February 2021.

When Telltale Games crashed and burned several years ago under the misfortune of bankruptcy, several games were lost or de-listed altogether in the fallout. Some, like Wolf Among Us 2 and Sam & Max, have managed to stay in development due to popularity. Tales from the Borderlands wasn’t so fortunate, and for the longest time, this quirky take on the Vault Hunting corporate sci-fi universe was unavailable to those looking to take its wild ride. Now, Gearbox is righting that wrong. Tales from the Borderlands is finally returning to digital storefronts and it’s coming next week.

Gearbox announced the return of Tales from the Borderlands in a livestream and blog post on February 10, 2021, which also featured all-new details for the upcoming Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut expansion coming in March. On February 17, 2021, Tales from the Borderlands will once again become available on digital storefronts for play via PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The relaunch of the game will bundle all five originally released episodes into one full game.

Tales from the Borderlands returns to storefronts February 17! Set between Borderlands 2 and 3, Tales from the Borderlands follows the stories of Rhys, a Hyperion suit, and Fiona, a con artist, on a quest borne of greed but destined for greatness. pic.twitter.com/6L1O5fTm0i — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) February 10, 2021

Tales from the Borderlands is one of the most ridiculous point-and-click adventures ever put together. It features the stories of Hyperion employee Rhys trying to become the next Handome Jack, Pandora con artist Fiona trying to make the biggest score she can, and a narrative spanning shenanigans, greed, betrayal, and a finger-gun shootout like you’ve never seen otherwise. There were hints of the series relaunching in 2020 that never quite materialized, but we’re happy to see Tales from the Borderlands finally make a comeback. We were head-over-heels in love with its both ridiculous and emotional narrative when it wrapped up back in 2015.

With the game finally relaunching on most major platforms on February 17, you can explore Tales from the Borderlands yourself if you hadn’t already and see what we’re talking about next week.