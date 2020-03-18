Leaked Tales from the Borderlands Redux trailer points to possible 2020 launch It looks like we could be getting a repackaging of Tales from the Borderlands Redux in 2020, and a sequel could also be in the works.

Tales from the Borderlands is, with little doubt, one of the most interesting things Telltale Games put together. A collab with Gearbox, it captured the zaniness of the Borderlands universe in a way that the first-person shooters come close to, but never quite reach. Fortunately, it looks as though we may get to experience it again. A leaked trailer of a “Tales from the Borderlands Redux” collection is going around that not only points to a 2020 release, but also teases a possible sequel for the narrative-driven Borderlands spinoff.

The leaked trailer recently appeared on Reddit in two parts, posted by a now deleted account on March 18, 2020. Despite the deletion of the account, the page is still up, the videos are still accessible, and they look legit, showing off a wealth of information about a Tales from the Borderlands Redux collection which will offer all of the previously available chapters, plus bonus sections and plenty of extra features, including unused concepts and episode commentary.

Any odds of a new season of Tales from the Borderlands seemed low after the studio shuttered in 2018.

One of the more interesting bits lies at the end of the second video. Besides sharing an alleged 2020 launch window, the trailer ends on a big “2,” pointing to the possibility that more Tales from the Borderlands is on the way. For those who don’t know, the original episodes of Tales from the Borderlands ends on a pretty big cliffhanger that was never resolved before Telltale declared bankruptcy and was shuttered in 2018. Many of the Telltale team would go on to form AdHoc Studio, but so many questions were left unanswered with the original Tales story. Even if we’re just going to possibly experience it again with a Tales from the Borderlands Redux collection, the idea of an actual follow-up to the story is enticing.

Stay tuned as Shacknews follows this story for further news and information. Are you interested in continuing where Tales from the Borderlands left off, or even just reexploring the original episodes? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.