Borderlands 3 Director's Cut brings new raid boss, story missions, and more in March We got a big reveal of upcoming Borderlands 3 content with the Director's Cut featuring the second half of Season Pass 2 expansions.

Borderlands 3’s Season Pass 2 has packed on a decent amount of content for looting, shooting Vault Hunters to play around with, but Gearbox is far from finished. Following the Designer’s Cut, which featured the first half of this season’s goods, the developer finally went into details on the upcoming Director’s Cut. New story missions, a frighteningly powerful new raid boss, fresh cosmetics, and more are on the way as Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut closes out the Season Pass 2 content in mid-March 2021.

Gearbox went into full details on the upcoming Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut in a livestream on the Borderlands Twitch channel, as well as in a blog post, on February 10, 2021. Some of the big features in this new expansion include a powerful new raid boss known as Hemovorous the Invincible: a terrifyingly large Varkid that will scale to both your character level at 35 and beyond, as well as your Mayhem Mode level. Hemovorous will maul all but the most prepared Hunter groups, but supply some of the best loot in the game if you can bring her down.

Hemovorous is a gigantic Varkid raid boss for Borderlands 3 Director's Cut that scales to even the most powerful Vault Hunter, meaning it can potentially kill you and your friends no matter how strong you think you are.

Other additions to Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut include new story missions, including a murder mystery. Recurring character Ava is on the trail of a supernatural string of killings that she has decided to document via podcast. You can join her as she travels location to location looking for the truth behind these murders, spanning new missions on Pandora, Promethea, Eden-6, and Nekrotafeyo and complete with new investigation mechanics for these missions. Alongside these major additions to the game will be Vault Card progression tracks and challenges and new cosmetics in the form of the Multiverse Disciples of the Vault packs, which envision how the Vault Hunters would have looked had they decided to join the Calypso Twins rather than fight them.

Borderlands 3 was a delightful co-op staple of 2019’s gaming library and has only upped the ante since with things like the Borderlands Designer’s Cut. With the Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut, it looks like we’re getting a wealth of even more goodies to go along with it. The Director’s Cut is set to launch on all available platforms on March 18, 2021, and can be purchased along or with the Designer’s Cut in the Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition. Stay tuned as we close in on March for further details and updates.