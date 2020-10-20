Borderlands 3: Designer's Cut DLC update showcases Amara & FL4K's new skill trees There's a lot of crowd control in Amara's Enlightened Force skill tree and FL4K's Trapper skill tree, which will be coming in the Borderlands 3: Designer's Cut DLC.

Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut and Director’s Cut will be offering more than just additional story content and loot to explore. Players will also be able to expand their vault hunters’ abilities with all new skill trees featuring fresh lines of abilities for all of your destructive needs. There’s a lot left to be seen, but a recent update gave us a peek at what we can expect with breakdowns of Amara’s Enlightened Force skill tree and FL4K’s Trapper skill tree.

Gearbox Software shared details of Amara and FL4K’s new skill trees for the Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut in a post on the game’s website on October 20, 2020. In the post, we get a full break down of the Enlightened Force skill tree coming to Amara players and the Trapper skill tree for FL4K fans. Both seem to heavily feature crowd control. In particular, Amara’s Enlightened Force skill tree features Cryo abilities to freeze and slow foes to a stop and the Phaseflare action skill. This creates a supercharged elemental ball of energy Amara can move around and detonate with melee attacks. It damages nearby foes, but really wrecks them if it’s knocked into them like a bowling ball.

Amara's Phaseflare action skill and FL4K's Gravity Snare action skill seem built towards area of effect damage and displacement of groups for their new skill trees in Borderlands 3 Designer's Cut.

Meanwhile, FL4K’s Trapper skill tree features a focus on making Hyperion Loader Bots into pets and utilizing them in different variations to wreak havoc on its enemies. The ION Loader can work from distance with a sniper rifle attachment, the BUL Loader gets up close and personal with bulldozer and shotgun attachments, and the WAR Loader burns everything down with explosive radiation missiles. Meanwhile, the Gravity Snare action skill can be used to bend powerful foes to your will and set them up for the kill. It’s a crowd control ability that interrupts enemy attacks to lift them into the air for a time before slamming them down into the ground. Whether you use it to focus high value targets or turn small prey into a slow-motion skeet shoot is up to you.

With Borderlands 3 coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on their launch days, and the Designer’s and Director’s Cuts coming along with the new goods in Season 2 starting on November 10, stay tuned for more information on Moze and Zane’s new skill trees and more coming on October 22.