Borderlands 3 coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on launch day The next-gen consoles have one more launch title, as Borderlands 3 confirms it will be ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X launch day.

There's still a lot to explore in Borderlands 3, but there are a handful of users out there who are ready to take their exploration beyond current-generation platforms. The next-gen hotness is on its way and 2K and Gearbox doesn't intend to be late to that party. On Tuesday, they elaborated on their plans to bring Borderlands 3 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, revealing that the game will arrive on each console's respective launch date.

The Xbox Series X/Series S version of Borderlands 3 will release on November 10, while the PlayStation 5 version will hit on November 12. Those who own the current-gen console versions of the game will be able to upgrade to their console family's next-gen counterpart free of charge. All save files and DLC will carry over, but if you own a physical version of the game, you're going to need the new console that supports physical discs.

Borderlands 3's next-gen update will implement several new features. The game will be fully optimized for each console, utilizing their power for 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Split-screen will get an upgrade, as well. Three and four players can now play locally via split-screen co=op. Those who want to play two players will now also have the option to play split-screen vertically. Vertical split-screen is also being added to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a free update.

This isn't all that Gearbox has lined up for Borderlands 3 and is hinting at more news during a special edition of The Borderlands Show, which is set to air October 29 at 9AM PT on the Borderlands Twitch channel.

Borderlands 3 will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch. You can learn more on the Borderlands website. If you haven't played the game yet, you're going to want to check out our Borderlands 3 walkthrough and guide.