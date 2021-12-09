Final Fantasy 7 Remake comes to PC next week It was revealed during The Game Awards that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will launch on PC next Friday.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the most celebrated games of the last few years, and it will soon be available to a brand new audience. It was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will launch on PC for The Epic Games Store on December 16.

Final Fantasy 7 was already hailed for its graphics on PS4, and it will surely be a visual marvel on PC. The game will be exclusively available on the Epic Games Store, meaning you won’t be able to pick it up on Steam or any other launcher. Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Epic Games Store page is live now, so you can wishlist it ahead of next week’s launch.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Epic Games Store launch is just the latest in a line of PlayStation exclusives making the jump to PC. This will include Integrade, the story expansion that launched earlier this year. It's unclear if future episodes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be coming to PC as well. For all of the other news out of the 2021 Game Awards, Shacknews has you covered.