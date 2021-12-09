Star Trek: Resurgence from ex-Telltale devs revealed at The Game Awards 2021 Star Trek: Resurgence will introduce a new story in the franchise early next year.

Star Trek is a classic sci-fi property that's been trending upwards for several years. The time is ripe for a new video game take on the license, so it was heartening to see a new Star Trek title revealed during Thursday's Game Awards presentation. Star Trek: Resurgence is on track to release in early 2022 from the team at Dramatic Labs, which is largely comprised of former developers from Telltale Games.

Star Trek: Resurgence is an original story-based game that's set shortly after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Players will take on the roles of new characters First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewmember Carter Diaz, who both serve on the U.S.S. Resolute. There are two alien civilizations on the verge of all-out war, but there appears to be something driving these events. It's up to Rydek and Diaz to uncover exactly what's happening and who may be pushing for war to break out.

Telltale Games originally dissolved back in late 2018, at which point several former employees helped put Dramatic Labs together. Star Trek: Resurgence will mark their first major project and will be fully backed by ViacomCBS. With former Telltale developers on this title, expect to see choice-driven adventure with dialogue choices and potential consequences for taking certain actions. You can learn more about the game over on the Star Trek: Resurgence website.

Look for Star Trek: Resurgence to release in Spring 2022 on PC (exclusively on the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Shacknews spoke to members of the Dramatic Labs team to learn more about this game and we'll have that interview up later tonight. We'll also have more from The Game Awards.