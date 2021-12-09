CrossfireX gets February 2022 release date at The Game Awards A new trailer for CrossfireX debuted at The Game Awards, revealing an Xbox launch for this February.

CrossfireX is an upcoming first-person shooter game and is the latest entry in the Crossfire series. The game is set to launch as an exclusive game for the Xbox One and Series X platforms. At The 2021 Game Awards, we got our latest look at CrossfireX with a brand new trailer. In addition, we also got a release date for the game. CrossfireX will launch in February of 2022.

The CrossfireX trailer was one of many shown during the 2021 Game Awards. In the trailer, we get a glimpse at gameplay in the military shooter. We also get a taste of the campaign, which is being developed by the team at Remedy Entertainment. This is where we got the reveal that CrossfireX will be released on February 10, 2022 for the Xbox one and Xbox Series X platforms. Publisher Smilegate Entertainment shared more details about CrossfireX in a press release with Shacknews.

CrossfireX will immerse players in a sprawling global conflict between Global Risk and Black List, two of the world’s most formidable private military factions. Global Risk’s agents use advanced technology to fight for order and security, while Black List’s mercenaries fight to disrupt their efforts.

The CrossfireX trailer and release date announcement was a pleasant surprise for fans of the first-person shooter series. It was just one of several games that got highlighted during the show. We also got a new trailer and release date for RTS game Homeworld 3. We also got the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.