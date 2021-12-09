New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

CrossfireX gets February 2022 release date at The Game Awards

A new trailer for CrossfireX debuted at The Game Awards, revealing an Xbox launch for this February.
1

CrossfireX is an upcoming first-person shooter game and is the latest entry in the Crossfire series. The game is set to launch as an exclusive game for the Xbox One and Series X platforms. At The 2021 Game Awards, we got our latest look at CrossfireX with a brand new trailer. In addition, we also got a release date for the game. CrossfireX will launch in February of 2022.

The CrossfireX trailer was one of many shown during the 2021 Game Awards. In the trailer, we get a glimpse at gameplay in the military shooter. We also get a taste of the campaign, which is being developed by the team at Remedy Entertainment. This is where we got the reveal that CrossfireX will be released on February 10, 2022 for the Xbox one and Xbox Series X platforms. Publisher Smilegate Entertainment shared more details about CrossfireX in a press release with Shacknews.

CrossfireX will immerse players in a sprawling global conflict between Global Risk and Black List, two of the world’s most formidable private military factions. Global Risk’s agents use advanced technology to fight for order and security, while Black List’s mercenaries fight to disrupt their efforts.

The CrossfireX trailer and release date announcement was a pleasant surprise for fans of the first-person shooter series. It was just one of several games that got highlighted during the show. We also got a new trailer and release date for RTS game Homeworld 3. We also got the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. For more news out of The Game Awards, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

