Summer Game Fest 2023 event schedule Here's the full schedule for all of the gaming and tech news events going down this summer.

E3 2023 has been canceled, but it will still be a summer packed with gaming news events and conferences. Spearheaded by Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, many of the gaming industry’s biggest publishers will be showing off what fans can expect from them in the future. It’s a lot to keep up with, so let’s get into the full schedule for this Summer’s gaming and technology events.

Be sure to check back periodically as we’ll be updating this guide with new events as they’re announced.

Apple WWDC 2023 keynote: June 5, 2023



Source: Apple

While Apple isn’t really in the gaming business (outside of Apple Arcade), the company is expected to reveal its AR headset during its Worldwide Developer’s Conference Keynote in June. If that’s the case, there’s a chance we may see games running on the new device. Even if it doesn’t end up tying into the gaming world, it’s certainly an event worth paying attention to if you care about what’s new in modern tech.

Summer Game Fest 2023: June 8



Source: Summer Game Fest

The headline gaming news event this summer is Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, which will go down on June 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. With E3 2023 being canceled, SGF will have the spotlight all to itself as it reveals new games from several major publishers around the industry. In the past, Summer Game Fest has been home to some of the year’s biggest announcements, and we expect the 2023 event to be the same. If there’s one event to clear your schedule for this summer, this is probably it.

Future Games Show: June 10



Source: GamesRadar

GamesRadar is back with Future Games Show, which will take place on June 10. As a third-party event, it’s hard to predict what we’ll see during the event, but the organizer has already confirmed that there will be world premieres and exclusive trailers.

Xbox & Bethesda Showcase: June 11



Source: Microsoft

Xbox and Bethesda will once again have a joint showcase this summer, taking place on June 11, which will highlight the first-party games that Xbox fans can expect to enjoy. While there have been no confirmations, we’ll be watching closely for news on Fable, Avowed, and other previously revealed Xbox games. The event will again be streamed from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Starfield Direct: June 11



Source: Bethesda

Immediately after the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 11, Bethesda will host a Starfield Direct, which will be completely dedicated to the highly-anticipated RPG. Starfield is currently scheduled to be released on September 6, 2023. We haven’t learned much about the game since it was showcased last summer, so there should be a heavy serving of new details at this event.

PC Gaming Show: June 11



Source: PC Gamer

PC Gamer announced its gaming showcase following the cancelation of E3. Similar to Future Game Show, a keynote held by a gaming website is a bit of a wildcard, but we can expect a slew of announcements for games on PC. It’s also been confirmed that the event will take place after the Xbox & Bethesda and Starfield presentations.

Ubisoft Forward: June 12



Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft was one of the few companies that confirmed it would appear at E3 2023, eventually pulling out of the event before it got canceled altogether. However, the publisher will still hold its own independent showcase on June 12. We’re expecting information on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, XDefiant, and some surprises as well.

Those are all of the gaming events going down this summer, as well as all of the details we know about them. As mentioned previously, this is a living guide that will be updated as more events are announced and new information becomes available.