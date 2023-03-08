Summer Xbox Games Showcase dated for June alongside Starfield Direct Xbox confirmed the dates for its summer games showcase taking place alongside a Starfield-focused Direct presentation in June.

It looks like plans for the E3 and Summer Games Fest time of year are coming together proper for Xbox. Earlier today, Bethesda confirmed an upcoming Starfield Direct alongside a slight delay of the game. Now, Xbox has also confirmed that the same day the Starfield Direct happens, it will also have its own Xbox Games Showcase. In fact, it will kick things off and lead directly into the Starfield Direct.

Xbox confirmed its plans for an Xbox Games Showcase in June alongside Starfield’s big announcements for a Direct and its release date later this year. Following the announcement that Starfield would be featured in a dedicated showcase on June 11, 2023, Xbox followed up by announciung that an Xbox Games Showcase would also be happening on the same day. More than that, Xbox’s summer 2023 Games Showcase will lead directly into the Starfield Direct. The two will apparently be back-to-back.

Xbox confirmed on top of Starfield announcements that an Xbox Games Showcase was coming on June 11 that would lead into the Starfield Direct.

Source: Xbox

This should come as exciting news and, at the same time, little surprise to Xbox fans. The Starfield Direct was notably smack-dab in the middle of the summer game reveals season in which the new E3 and Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest will be taking place. It would have been a little odd if Xbox itself didn’t also get something going on that coincided with Bethesda’s plans, given Bethesda is part of Xbox Games Studios.

Nonetheless, we have our confirmation of an Xbox Games Showcase leading into the Starfield Direct in June. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and details leading up to the event.