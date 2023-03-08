Starfield delayed to September 2023, direct showcase announced for June Starfield was originally set to launch in the first half of 2023 alongside Redfall, but Bethesda is pushing it back further.

It looks like Bethesda’s ambitious spacefaring RPG is being pushed back just a bit more this year. The game was originally planned to launch sometime in the first half of 2023, but it looks like Bethesda needs a bit more time. The developer has announced an official release date set in September 2023. There will be information coming sooner though. Bethesda also announced that there will be a direct presentation in June, entirely dedicated to sharing new information, visuals, and gameplay from Starfield.

Bethesda announced all of this in a new release date announcement trailer on its YouTube channel on March 8, 2023. According to the announcement, Starfield will officially launch on September 6, 2023. Additionally, a Starfield Direct presentation that will share the latest details on the game will come on June 11, 2023. This is where we’ll get to see all of the latest gameplay and story reveals were promised before the last Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct showcase.

While Starfield may not come until September 2023 now, a direct will share a deep dive into new details on the game in June.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

We were hoping to see Starfield come somewhere alongside the timing of Redfall this coming season. It was slated for the first half of 2023. However, where Redfall finally got a May 2023 release date, Starfield has been delayed numerous times since its announcement as Bethesda goes out of its way to ensure the massive space adventure is as polished as it can be before launch.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what kind of reveals Bethesda has in store for us with the Starfield Direct in June 2023. Considering that’s right around E3 and Summer Game Fest season, it will also be interesting to see if the Starfield Direct is left on its own or if it will be part of something bigger. With so much time until the direct, stay tuned for more updates as they become available, right here at Shacknews.