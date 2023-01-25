Watch the Xbox & Bethesda January 25 Developer Direct here Xbox is hosting a Developer Direct featuring The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall. Come and check it out.

The start of the year means another awesome 12 months of gaming. To help rev up your engine, Xbox and Bethesda have a special Developer Direct livestream. This show will offer an extended look at The Elder Scrolls Online, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and Redfall. You can watch it all right here on Shacknews.

Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct – January 25

The Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET on January 25, 2023. You can catch the livestream using the Xbox YouTube embed below, the Bethesda YouTube channel, or by tuning in at the Xbox or Bethesda Twitch account.

According to Wario64, the meta data of the YouTube Premiere reveals that the show should last for roughly 44 minutes. This gives each game roughly 10 minutes’ worth of discussion time. This extended look will cover The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

The official Bethesda press release offers some further details about what viewers should expect. Studio Director Matt Firor will discuss ESO’s major Chapter update which will include a “major new feature”. Meanwhile, we’ll get to see the PVP multiplayer in Minecraft Legends. For Redfall, the show will go into more detail about the open world, bosses, and combat while showing off the singleplayer and multiplayer.

Not a whole lot is said about Forza Motorsport other than the team at Turn 10 Studios has been working on the game and is ready to show it. We’ll get a look at gameplay and other details.

The Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct is sure to be chock full of exciting new details about these upcoming games. What’s more, the release notes this show is specifically for games releasing soon. Those hoping to hear more about Starfield can look forward to seeing Starfield in its own standalone livestream later on.