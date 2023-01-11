Starfield will get a 'standalone show,' separate from January Xbox Developer Direct With the January Xbox Developer Direct confirmed, Bethesda stepped in to say that Starfield will get its own, separate showcase at a later date.

With Starfield finally set to supposedly launch in 2023, fans have been chomping at the bit to find out anything new about the game. An Xbox Developer Direct teased (and now confirmed) for the end of January seemed to be the place to learn more. Not quite so, said Bethesda. It turns out that Bethesda wants to give Starfield its own standalone direct. The game will get a solo showcase at a later date that will give us a deep dive into what to expect ahead of its launch.

Bethesda shared the tidbit about Starfield as it repped the upcoming Xbox Developer_Direct showcase coming at the end of January. Where Bethesda will have plenty of presence during the show, giving players a new look at titles like Redfall and updates for The Elder Scrolls Online, it also took the opportunity to curtail expectations about seeing Starfield during the January 25 showcase.

“To dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Starfield, a standalone show is in the works,” Bethesda wrote on its official Twitter.

Bethesda confirms Starfield will get its own 'standalone show,' which it seems will be separate from the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct at the end of January 2023.

Source: Twitter

Starfield has looked incredibly ambitious as Bethesda has peeled back the layers on it and revealed features, narrative, and universe lore bit by bit. We’ve gotten peeks of the vast array of planets we’ll explore, teases of factions we can join (good and sketchy), and we even got some idea of how combat and shipbuilding will work. However, it’s been a while since we had a really good look at any form of actual gameplay in Starfield. The game is set to launch sometime in the first half of 2023, but we’re not sure when beyond that vague window yet, so we could also see a concrete release date when the standalone showcase happens.

Whatever the case, it seems fans should temper their expectations for Starfield when it comes to the Xbox Developer Direct at the end of January. Stay tuned as we prepare to cover the upcoming showcase, as well as await updates from Bethesda on a standalone showcase for Starfield in the future.