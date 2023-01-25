Redfall gets May 2023 release date Arkane Studios has announced that Redfall arrives in early May 2023.

Redfall is one of the many major video games on the 2023 release calendar. Publisher Bethesda had previously teased that the game would be launching in the first half of 2023, and we now know exactly when we can sink our teeth into it. Redfall will be released on May 2, 2023.

The May 2 release date was the last tidbit of information that we got during Redfall’s spotlight at Xbox’s Developer Direct showcase on January 25. When the game launches in late spring, it will be available for the Xbox Series X/S as well as PC. It’ll be a day-one Game Pass title, so subscribers can enjoy it in its entirety at no additional charge.



Developed by Arkane, Redfall looks to deliver a bloody good open-world first-person shooter. With the town of Redfall overrun by vicious vampires, players will band together to defeat the evil. Each neighborhood serves as an individual territory on the map. To reclaim the territory, players must defeat the creatures in it, including a powerful boss. The new look at Redfall showed off the various weapons and gadgets that we’ll be able to deploy against the deadly vampiric foes.

Redfall will be released on May 2, 2023. This release date puts in close proximity to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, another massive release in what is shaping up to be a jam-packed year of AAA video games. If you’re curious to learn more about the other games showcased at Xbox’s Developer Direct, we’ve got all the details on Hi-Fi Rush, and Forza Motorsport.