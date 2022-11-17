Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2023 video game release dates calendar

All video game release dates confirmed for 2023, including games confirmed but without specific release dates.
1

If you’re curious about what video games are releasing in 2023, we’ve got our annual calendar ready to keep you informed throughout the entire year. This schedule is updated frequently with both big and small games, DLC, remasters, and platforms. No game or release is too small, so expect to find hidden gems and titles that slip under most radars.

We recommend that you bookmark this page for your convenience, coming back any time you’re curious about an upcoming release date. To get the most out of this calendar, use the links in the table below to jump to a specific month. You can also use the CTRL + F command in Windows to search for a specific game, or Command + F on Mac OS.

2023 Video Game Release Dates Calendar

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

 August
September October November December
2023 games with unannounced release dates

January 2023 video game release dates

The USG Ishimura from Dead Space floating above a planet with January in text
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
13 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - - PS5 - XSX -
13 One Piece Odysssey PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -
18 Graze Counter GM PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
19 A Space for the Unbound PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
19 Persona 3 Portable PC - PS5 XBO XSX NS
19 Persona 4 Golden - - PS5 XBO XSX NS
20 Fire Emblem Engage - - - - - NS
23 KartRider: Drift PC - - - - -
24 Forspoken PC - PS5 - - -
27 Dead Space PC - PS5 - XSX -
31 Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition - - - XBO XSX -

February 2023 video game release dates

A close up of the Witness from Destiny 2 with February written in text on top
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
2 Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
2 Deliver Us Mars PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -
10 Hogwarts Legacy PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -
14 Blanc PC - - - - NS
14 Wanted: Dead PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -
16 Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - PS4 - - - NS
17 Tales Of Symphonia Remastered - PS4 - XBO - NS
17 Wild Hearts PC - PS5 - XSX -
21 Like A Dragon: Ishin! PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -
21 Atomic Heart PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -
22 After the Fall (PSVR2) - - PS5 - - -
22 Digimon World: Next Order PC - - - - NS
22 Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR2) - - PS5 - - -
23 Blood Bowl 3 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
23 Company of Heroes 3 PC - - - - -
23 Sons of the Forest PC - - - - -
24 Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key - PS4 PS5 - - NS
24 Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - - - - - NS
24 Octopath Traveler 2 PC PS4 PS5 - - NS
28 Destiny 2: Lightfall PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -

March 2023 video game release dates

An angry man holds an axe with March in text over the top
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
3 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -
9 Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -
9 Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni PC - - - - NS
9 Skull and Bones PC - PS5 - XSX -
14 The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure PC PS4 - - - NS
22 Have a Nice Death PC - - - - NS
23 Storyteller PC - - - - NS
24 Resident Evil 4 PC PS4 PS5 - XSX -

April 2023 video game release dates

First-person perspective of a character cutting barbed wire with April in text
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
28 Dead Island 2 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -

May 2023 video game release dates

Image of Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom with May in text
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
12 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - - - - - NS

June 2023 video game release dates

RoboCop stands at a car door with June text written on top
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
- Pending announcements - - - - - -

July 2023 video game release dates

A character from Bomb Rush Cyberfunk jumping in the air with July written on the image
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
- Pending announcements - - - - - -

August 2023 video game release dates

A character with a sword on its back with August written over the top
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
- Pending announcements - - - - - -

September 2023 video game release dates

Image of GoldenEye 007 remake of the first level with September written over the top
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
- Pending announcements - - - - - -

October 2023 video game release dates

Close up of Senua from Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 with October written over the top
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
- Pending announcements - - - - - -

November 2023 video game release dates

An futuristic astronaut approaches an alient artifact made of three rings with November written over the image
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
- Pending announcement - - - - - -

December 2023 video game release dates

Racing cars on a track from Forza Motorsport with December written over the image
Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
- Pending announcements - - - - - -

Games with unannounced release dates

Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS
- Age of Empires 4 - - - XBO XSX -
- Alan Wake 2 PC - PS5 - XSX -
- Aliens: Dark Descent PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -
- Ark 2 PC - - - XSX -
- Assassin's Creed Mirage PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -
- Baldur's Gate 3 PC - - - - -
- Blood Bowl 3 - - - - - NS
- Darkest Dungeon 2 PC - - - - -
- Diablo 4 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -

Over the course of 2023 there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of games released. We'll be sure to keep this release date calendar updated on a regular basis so you know exactly when your eagerly anticipated game is coming out.

