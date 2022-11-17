2023 video game release dates calendar

If you’re curious about what video games are releasing in 2023, we’ve got our annual calendar ready to keep you informed throughout the entire year. This schedule is updated frequently with both big and small games, DLC, remasters, and platforms. No game or release is too small, so expect to find hidden gems and titles that slip under most radars.

We recommend that you bookmark this page for your convenience, coming back any time you’re curious about an upcoming release date. To get the most out of this calendar, use the links in the table below to jump to a specific month. You can also use the CTRL + F command in Windows to search for a specific game, or Command + F on Mac OS.

January 2023 video game release dates

January 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 13 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - - PS5 - XSX - 13 One Piece Odysssey PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 18 Graze Counter GM PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 19 A Space for the Unbound PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 19 Persona 3 Portable PC - PS5 XBO XSX NS 19 Persona 4 Golden - - PS5 XBO XSX NS 20 Fire Emblem Engage - - - - - NS 23 KartRider: Drift PC - - - - - 24 Forspoken PC - PS5 - - - 27 Dead Space PC - PS5 - XSX - 31 Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition - - - XBO XSX -

February 2023 video game release dates

February 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 2 Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 2 Deliver Us Mars PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 10 Hogwarts Legacy PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 14 Blanc PC - - - - NS 14 Wanted: Dead PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 16 Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - PS4 - - - NS 17 Tales Of Symphonia Remastered - PS4 - XBO - NS 17 Wild Hearts PC - PS5 - XSX - 21 Like A Dragon: Ishin! PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 21 Atomic Heart PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 22 After the Fall (PSVR2) - - PS5 - - - 22 Digimon World: Next Order PC - - - - NS 22 Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR2) - - PS5 - - - 23 Blood Bowl 3 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 23 Company of Heroes 3 PC - - - - - 23 Sons of the Forest PC - - - - - 24 Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key - PS4 PS5 - - NS 24 Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - - - - - NS 24 Octopath Traveler 2 PC PS4 PS5 - - NS 28 Destiny 2: Lightfall PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -

March 2023 video game release dates

March 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 3 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 9 Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 9 Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni PC - - - - NS 9 Skull and Bones PC - PS5 - XSX - 14 The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure PC PS4 - - - NS 22 Have a Nice Death PC - - - - NS 23 Storyteller PC - - - - NS 24 Resident Evil 4 PC PS4 PS5 - XSX -

April 2023 video game release dates

April 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 28 Dead Island 2 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -

May 2023 video game release dates

May 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 12 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - - - - - NS

June 2023 video game release dates

June 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending announcements - - - - - -

July 2023 video game release dates

July 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending announcements - - - - - -

August 2023 video game release dates

August 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending announcements - - - - - -

September 2023 video game release dates

September 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending announcements - - - - - -

October 2023 video game release dates

October 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending announcements - - - - - -

November 2023 video game release dates

November 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending announcement - - - - - -

December 2023 video game release dates

December 2023 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending announcements - - - - - -

Games with unannounced release dates

Games with unannounced release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Age of Empires 4 - - - XBO XSX - - Alan Wake 2 PC - PS5 - XSX - - Aliens: Dark Descent PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - - Ark 2 PC - - - XSX - - Assassin's Creed Mirage PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - - Baldur's Gate 3 PC - - - - - - Blood Bowl 3 - - - - - NS - Darkest Dungeon 2 PC - - - - - - Diablo 4 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX -

Over the course of 2023 there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of games released. We'll be sure to keep this release date calendar updated on a regular basis so you know exactly when your eagerly anticipated game is coming out.