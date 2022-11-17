If you’re curious about what video games are releasing in 2023, we’ve got our annual calendar ready to keep you informed throughout the entire year. This schedule is updated frequently with both big and small games, DLC, remasters, and platforms. No game or release is too small, so expect to find hidden gems and titles that slip under most radars.
We recommend that you bookmark this page for your convenience, coming back any time you’re curious about an upcoming release date. To get the most out of this calendar, use the links in the table below to jump to a specific month. You can also use the CTRL + F command in Windows to search for a specific game, or Command + F on Mac OS.
|2023 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December
|2023 games with unannounced release dates
January 2023 video game release dates
|January 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|13
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|13
|One Piece Odysssey
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|18
|Graze Counter GM
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|19
|A Space for the Unbound
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|19
|Persona 3 Portable
|PC
|-
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|19
|Persona 4 Golden
|-
|-
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|20
|Fire Emblem Engage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|23
|KartRider: Drift
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Forspoken
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Dead Space
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|31
|Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
|-
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
Return to the table of contents.
February 2023 video game release dates
|February 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|2
|Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|2
|Deliver Us Mars
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|10
|Hogwarts Legacy
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|14
|Blanc
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|14
|Wanted: Dead
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|16
|Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
|-
|PS4
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|17
|Tales Of Symphonia Remastered
|-
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|NS
|17
|Wild Hearts
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|21
|Like A Dragon: Ishin!
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|21
|Atomic Heart
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|22
|After the Fall (PSVR2)
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Digimon World: Next Order
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|22
|Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR2)
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Blood Bowl 3
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|23
|Company of Heroes 3
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Sons of the Forest
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|NS
|24
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|24
|Octopath Traveler 2
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|NS
|28
|Destiny 2: Lightfall
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
Return to the table of contents.
March 2023 video game release dates
|March 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|3
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|9
|Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|9
|Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|9
|Skull and Bones
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|14
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure
|PC
|PS4
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|22
|Have a Nice Death
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|23
|Storyteller
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|24
|Resident Evil 4
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
Return to the table of contents.
April 2023 video game release dates
|April 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|28
|Dead Island 2
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
Return to the table of contents.
May 2023 video game release dates
|May 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|12
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
Return to the table of contents.
June 2023 video game release dates
|June 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending announcements
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Return to the table of contents.
July 2023 video game release dates
|July 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending announcements
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Return to the table of contents.
August 2023 video game release dates
|August 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending announcements
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Return to the table of contents.
September 2023 video game release dates
|September 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending announcements
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Return to the table of contents.
October 2023 video game release dates
|October 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending announcements
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Return to the table of contents.
November 2023 video game release dates
|November 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending announcement
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Return to the table of contents.
December 2023 video game release dates
|December 2023 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending announcements
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Return to the table of contents.
Games with unannounced release dates
|Games with unannounced release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Age of Empires 4
|-
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|-
|Alan Wake 2
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|-
|Aliens: Dark Descent
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|-
|Ark 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|-
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|-
|Baldur's Gate 3
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Blood Bowl 3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|-
|Darkest Dungeon 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Diablo 4
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
Return to the table of contents.
Over the course of 2023 there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of games released. We'll be sure to keep this release date calendar updated on a regular basis so you know exactly when your eagerly anticipated game is coming out.
-
Shack Staff posted a new article, 2023 video game release dates calendar