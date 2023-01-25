Tango Gameworks launches new game Hi-Fi Rush during Xbox Developer Direct A complete 180 from Tango Gameworks' horror games, Hi-Fi Rush is a colorful rhythm action game in which players battle enemies with stylish melee to a musical beat.

Tango Gameworks has long been known for its stylistic horror titles, but it looks like the studio is breaking away from that style for something far more lighthearted in the form of Hi-Fi Rush. It’s a bright, cel-shaded rhythm action-melee game in which rock and sci-fi come together in a quirky journey. What’s more, Tango Gameworks and Bethesda shocked us all by announcing that Hi-Fi Rush is launching today.

Tango Gameworks got to put Hi-Fi Rush on full display during the Xbox/Bethesda Developer Direct on January 25, 2023. The game marks a huge departure from what many have come to expect out of Tango. The group was previously responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, but Hi-Fi Rush breaks away to bring us a colorful adventure in which a hopeful musician and his little cat bot as they battle a corporate empire that experimented on them.

Hi-Fi Rush isn't just an altogether different game for Tango Gameworks. It's also out today on Xbox Game Pass and PC.

Source: Twitter

The main character, Chai, can now feel the rhythm of the world beating through him and uses it in combat to get the drop on his foes. Armed with music and his electric guitar, Chai will light enemies up in stylish combat set to both licensed and original music. The game’s bright colors and stylish looks remind of titles like Jet Set Radio, but it also brings an aesthetic all its own with its rock musical focus.

If that wasn’t enough, Tango Gameworks also shocked everyone by announcing that Hi-Fi Rush, a game nobody really knew about until today, is also launching on PC and Xbox today, and is even included in Xbox Game Pass. You can play it now. If you’re interested, be sure to check it out.