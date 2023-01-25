Forza Motorsport to add 100 new cars, dynamic weather & more The game is touted as one of the most advanced racing games ever with over 500 cars to collect and customize.

During the Xbox Developer_Direct showcase, an extended look at the upcoming racing game Forza Motorsport was shown. Opening the segment, a number of exciting highlights were shared including how at launch Forza Motorsport features over 500 cars for players to collect, race, and customize with more than 800 unique upgrades. Furthermore, the game’s roster of vehicles includes over “100 new-to-Motorsport cars” along with the “most modern race cars we’ve ever featured on our roster” according to Turn 10 Studios.

Adding to this, the game’s advanced physics models are said to be greater than Forza Motorsport 5, 6, and 7 combined. The game’s materials and shaders were built from the ground up at high resolutions and optimized for a cutting-edge ray tracing experience. Not only does the game look great, it sounds great as well with the game’s Project Audio Director, Chase Combs, affirming that this is the best sounding Forza Motorsport ever and the “first to be mixed natively for immersive audio formats like Windows Sonic and Dolby Atmos.”

Targeting next-gen, Forza Motorsport features 20 environments “built from the ground up for this generation” according to Director of Motorsport Content at Turn 10 Studios, Arthur Shek. Locations boast a mixed blend of returning fan favorites plus 5 “all-new-to-Motorsport locations” including the first in South Africa, Kyalami.

Through the Xbox Series consoles, the team has been able to draw up to 10 times more detail in the game than previous generations with vibrant backdrops featuring lush trees, dense grass, and overgrowth vegetation. Not to mention, fully dynamic time of day and weather for the first time in Forza Motorsport, along with the presence of physically-based lighting, volumetric fog effects, and a fully procedural cloud system “that evolves organically.”

All environments are being rendered in 4K at 60fps with real-time ray tracing. A wealth of other technical information on Forza Motorsport was shared, though we’ve still yet to receive a concrete release date, with the game’s release window still slated for 2023. For more on Forza Motorsport, be sure to check out the full Developer_Direct from Xbox and read through some of our previous coverage as well including Minecraft Legends unveiling PvP mode during Xbox’s Developer Direct.