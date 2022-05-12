Starfield and Redfall delayed to early 2023 Bethesda has announced both Starfield and Redfall will be released next year.

Starfield and Redfall were set to headline Bethesda’s 2022 publishing line-up, but neither title will end up launching this calendar year. Bethesda has announced that Starfield and Redfall have been delayed to the first half of 2023.

Bethesda announced in a Tweet that both Starfield and Redfall have been delayed to 2023. “The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.” Starfield was originally set to be released on November 11, 2022, while Redfall had an unspecified release date in the late 2022 window.

The “first half of 2023” release window is vague but allows the development teams a bit of flexibility in getting the games to the finish line. As things currently stand, we could be looking at a release date as late as June 2023 for both Starfield and Redfall.

In the announcement of the delay, Bethesda does state that it “can’t wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon.” With the Xbox and Bethesda press conference just a month away, it’s seeming likely that this is where we’ll get our gameplay debut for the upcoming releases.

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6 — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022

Redfall was announced last year during the 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase and follows a group of survivors fighting against a dangerous vampire threat. Starfield on the other hand has been a known entity since ZeniMax filed for the trademark back in 2016. It’s the latest RPG from the team behind the recent Elder Scrolls and Fallout titles.

The delay of Starfield and Redfall means that Microsoft/Xbox doesn’t have any major video game releases for 2022 as far as we know. For future updates on Starfield and Redfield, Shacknews is your place.