Arkane Studios' next game is a bloodthirsty vampire romp called Redfall
Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Austin revealed Redfall, a supernatural shooter, as an Xbox exclusive due to come out in 2022.
The Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase wrapped up with one more thing in the form of a spine-chilling vampire shooter titled, Redfall. Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Austin conjured up a lengthy reveal trailer for the new Xbox exclusive full of monsters and mayhem. Redfall is scheduled for vampire vanquishing in summer 2022.
Developing...
From The Chatty
-
Bryan Lefler posted a new article, Arkane Studios' next game is a bloodthirsty vampire romp called Redfall