No E3 2024 in LA, ReedPop and The ESA split up The ESA is reportedly working on a 'complete reinvention' of E3.

E3 has been in an incredibly rough state since the beginning of the pandemic. After holding a digital event in 2021, both E3 2022 and 2023 ended up being canceled as the ESA looked to revive the business conference. The organization partnered with ReedPop, the group behind PAX East and New York Comic Con, to help give E3 a grand return in 2023, but that didn’t pan out. Now, The ESA and ReedPop have gone their separate ways, and The ESA has reportedly stated that it will not hold an event at the Los Angeles Convention Center in 2024.

This comes from a Gameindustry.biz report published this morning.



Source: The ESA

“We appreciate ReedPop’s partnership over the past 14 months and support their ongoing efforts to bring industry and fans together through their various events,” said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. “While the reach of E3 remains unmatched in our industry, we are continuing to explore how we can evolve it to best serve the video game industry and are evaluating every aspect of the event, from format to location. We are committed to our role as a convenor for the industry and look forward to sharing news about E3 in the coming months.”

The report also claims that The ESA is working on a “complete reinvention” of E3 for 2025. While a 2024 event has been canceled, The ESA has reportedly informed the Los Angeles Convention Center that it will not be holding an event there next year. It should be noted that Gameindustry.biz is a subsidiary of ReedPop.

If there is an E3 in 2024, it will likely be in a new city. Regardless, we’ll have to wait until 2025 to see what The ESA has in store for this full reinvention of the event. This also clears the path for Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest to completely dominate another June with Summer Game Fest.