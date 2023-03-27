Ubisoft backs out of E3 2023 in favor of its own June event Ubisoft had previously committed to being at E3 2023.

This summer, E3 is set to make its grand return after not having a proper physical event in Los Angeles since 2019. With PAX organizer ReedPop now running the show, E3 has struggled to gain widespread support from major players in the video game industry. Ubisoft was one of the first and only major companies to come out and confirm its commitment to being at E3 this year, but the Assassin’s Creed creator is now walking that back. Ubisoft will no longer be at E3 2023, and will instead hold a Ubisoft Forward event in June.

Ubisoft provided a statement to VGC in which it confirmed that it will no longer be attending E3 2023 this June. “While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.”



Source: Ubisoft

It was just months ago that Ubisoft confirmed that it would be attending E3 in Los Angeles this June. This announcement was a contrast to most of the other industry players who had confirmed the opposite. Microsoft and Nintendo have both previously confirmed that they will not be on the show floor at this year’s E3.

Ubisoft’s decision to hold its own independent event in close proximity to E3 this year also continues the trend of other companies around the industry. The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase has already been dated for mid-June 2023. E3 2023 ReedPop has not provided a statement on Ubisoft backing out of E3 2023. Be sure to routinely visit our E3 2023 topic page as we continue to report on who will and won’t be at this year’s Electronics Entertainment Expo.