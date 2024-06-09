Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion gets October release date Blizzard Entertainment finally announced some details about Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, including concrete release date

Blizzard Entertainment continues to add more and more to Diablo 4, and one of the most anticipated irons in the fire has been the Vessel of Hatred expansion. We’ve known about it for quite a while, but we hadn’t gotten much in the way of details until this weekend of Summer Game Fest 2024. Now we’ve learned quite a bit more, including a solid release date for the expansion.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the details of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 presentation. There, we learned that Vessel of Hatred will be arriving on October 8, 2024. With it will come a whole swath of story content that includes what looks like a Soulstone. If you know the history of Diablo, these stones of the lords of Hell are terrifyingly powerful artifacts that corrupt the unfortunate souls that try to contain them.

With a release date set for Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, we’ll look forward to hearing more details about it in the months ahead. Be sure to check out our other Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well.