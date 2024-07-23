Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on Game Pass this week Activision Blizzard and Xbox are bringing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to the Game Pass library this week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been running strong and is about to hit Season 5 in the main game and its battle royale Warzone spinoff this week, but it will also become available to Game Pass subscribers. Activision Blizzard and Xbox have confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will officially hit the Game Pass subscription service around the same time as the next season launches. That means subscribers will get to jump into the action at no additional cost as it hits its next big chapter of content.

Activision Blizzard and Xbox officially unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 coming to Game Pass in a new trailer launched this week. According to the announcement, Modern Warfare 3 will become available to Game Pass players on July 24, 2024. That’s the same day that Season 5 drops for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Modern Warfare 3 coming to Game Pass follows a lot of conversation about the franchise in relation to Xbox’s popular software subscription. Back in October 2023, Activision Blizzard shared that it wouldn’t be able to bring the game over to Game Pass at the time. However, the sentiment turned in 2024, where Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was confirmed for Game Pass on launch day from the moment it was officially revealed. It seems clear at this point that Xbox and its newly acquired Activision Blizzard are playing ball with the star franchise.

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 coming to Game Pass alongside the launch of Season 5, stay tuned for more Call of Duty updates and coverage as it drops, right here at Shacknews.