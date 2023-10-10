New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo 4 won't come to Xbox Game Pass this year

Call of Duty titles will start coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2024.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Activision Blizzard
2

With Microsoft finally expected to finally close its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard this week, attention is starting to turn toward what the aftermath of the deal will be. Ever since the deal was announced, audiences had assumed that Activision Blizzard’s biggest franchises (Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, etc.) would come to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service as soon as possible. However, don’t expect the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 to debut on Game Pass, even if the deal is closed by then. Activision Blizzard has clarified that it won’t bring MW3 or Diablo 4 to the subscription service this year, holding off until 2024.

Activision Blizzard tweeted a statement over the weekend after speculation began to swirl in the wake of the news that the Microsoft acquisition would be finalized in the coming days.

Lillith in Diablo 4.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have yet to share their official game plan and timeline for putting games on Xbox Game Pass, but we can expect to see the process start next year. With that, it's likely that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be the last game in the series that launches before the Microsoft era officially begins. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola