Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Black Ops 6 on launch day.
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
1

Last week, Activision confirmed speculation that the latest Call of Duty game would be Black Ops 6. Developed by Treyarch, it’ll be the first game in the franchise released under new parent company Microsoft. With that, it’s now been announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft confirmed Black Ops 6 as a day and date launch for Xbox Game Pass in an Xbox Wire post this morning. The announcement came alongside the official key art for the game, which is a visual callback to the cover art for the first Black Ops, released in 2010.

The Black Ops 6 logo and title.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is expected to arrive this fall. When it does, it’ll be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost. This news comes after recent rumors that Microsoft had been debating internally whether or not to put the new CoD on Xbox Game Pass on release day.

We’ll learn more about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during a dedicated direct following the Xbox Showcase on June 9. Stick with Shacknews for the latest on Black Ops 6.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

