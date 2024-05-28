Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed for Xbox Game Pass Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Black Ops 6 on launch day.

Last week, Activision confirmed speculation that the latest Call of Duty game would be Black Ops 6. Developed by Treyarch, it’ll be the first game in the franchise released under new parent company Microsoft. With that, it’s now been announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft confirmed Black Ops 6 as a day and date launch for Xbox Game Pass in an Xbox Wire post this morning. The announcement came alongside the official key art for the game, which is a visual callback to the cover art for the first Black Ops, released in 2010.



Source: Xbox Game Studios

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is expected to arrive this fall. When it does, it’ll be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost. This news comes after recent rumors that Microsoft had been debating internally whether or not to put the new CoD on Xbox Game Pass on release day.

We’ll learn more about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during a dedicated direct following the Xbox Showcase on June 9. Stick with Shacknews for the latest on Black Ops 6.