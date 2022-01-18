Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion
Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions, Infinity Ward, King, Raven Software, and more will fall under leadership of Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.
Today marks another major day in the way of video game industry business and deals. Microsoft has announced it will be acquiring the entirety of Activision Blizzard and all studios that fall under it. The deal is said to be in its final stages and will see Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer take over leadership of all Activision Blizzard properties once complete. The deal is said to be valued at around $70 billion USD.
The deal was officially announced by Microsoft via the Xbox Twitter account on January 18, 2022. In a blog post written by Phil Spencer on Xbox Wire, he announced that he would taking over the helm of Activision Blizzard as it becomes part of Microsoft Gaming. The deal encompasses all Activision Blizzard studios, including Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, and Treyarch. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is said to be valued at around $68.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Dina Bass.
Alongside the great people of Activision Blizzard, we will welcome legendary franchises such as:
@PlayOverwatch @Diablo @CallofDuty @Warcraft @CandyCrushSaga @Starcraft
…and many more!
The deal follows up on, and is substantially more costly than, Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda last year, which was closed at a value of $7.5 billion. It also follows closely on the heels of Phil Spencer condemning Activision Blizzard for its continued negligence towards its employees in an ongoing lawsuit from California, including the poor response to a recent walkout for sudden layoffs at Raven Software QA. There is no word on whether or not current and problematic Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick or the current executive board will stay on once the deal is complete.
With Activision Blizzard falling under the Microsoft Gaming umbrella, the Xbox ecosystem is about to get that much larger and one of Microsoft’s first orders of business is to move that library into its Game Pass program. As we await the closure of this deal, stay tuned for further updates and details on the ongoing story.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion
ATVI market cap is $50 billion, the buyout offer is $70 BILLION https://twitter.com/dinabass/status/1483429766736666626?s=21
It depends on your definition of relevant, but off the top of my head, these are currently multiplatform publishers or studios and their FPS or RPG franchises that have released to some level of sales/acclaim/anticipation.
Ubisoft (Far Cry), EA (Battlefield, if it didn't commit suicide last year, Apex Legends, Bioware RPGs), CDProjekt (Witcher, Cyberpunk), Larian (Divinity, Baldur's Gate 3), Valve (I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt that they'll release a game someday), Take Two is making a Bioshock sequel... Having trouble thinking of any more.
Puts this article from November in a new light lol: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-18/xbox-chief-says-he-s-evaluating-relationship-with-activision
Oh its much much bigger: https://twitter.com/dinabass/status/1483429766736666626?s=21
I’d bet good money he is out as soon as they are legally able, once the deal closes. Admittedly that could be a while from now (6-12 months?).
There is no reason to keep him around. Nothing about the way he and Activision leadership have been running their business fits Microsoft’s culture or brand IMO. Business-wise I don’t think he would bring any relationships MS doesn’t already have or could easily build themselves. He’s radioactive and will be out, MS won’t care how much they might have to pay him.
https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1483432118441099266?s=21
Not unless this statement is a way of letting him save face
Damn, official done deal from Phil Spencer? https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/1483431362094796800
What? Blizzard going to Xbox?
https://i.imgur.com/ECBvd8x.jpg
Is this real life?
https://www.pcgamer.com/microsoft-will-acquire-activision-blizzard/
I hope they fire Bobby Kotick as their first action.
Nope!
"Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company's culture and accelerate business growth. Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming."
Don’t think they’d change anything in terms of output. In terms of the treatment of personnel, I’d certainly hope so, but in terms of games MS has been very hands off with their acquisitions the last couple of years.
They buy companies with long established track records and let them do their thing, very different from the old days when they’d buy less mature studios, try to nudge them where they thought they should be, and it ended up a mess.
Bethesda already giving noises that they have extra time to ship games, which I think has been a problem with both them and Activision. But yes in terms of treatment of personnel MS is very aware they have a good reputation that side, there's no way they won't force changes through at Blizzard / Activision. And I do think that's better for gamers long term. Plus games will stay on PC as well.
Those games were always going to be on PC.
We’re watching continued consolidation and monopolization as fewer and fewer entities have more and more of the pie. Whether this is a convenient thing for people with Game Pass (it is), its also broadly symptomatic of concentration of power and influence which isn’t so great. It is inevitable though, so oh well!
Not a chance, the scope is way too big to drop, not to mention all of the new players they’d bring into the PvE section of the game. Its basically their Destiny 2.
It’ll be on Game Pass either way, plus the PvP is the same OW2 content for everyone who bought the original game even if they don’t buy OW2.
Best reaction I have seen. https://twitter.com/SwiftOnSecurity/status/1483435071243788288
haha Kaz is back? https://twitter.com/KazHiraiCEO/status/1483438540453289985
The king speaks: https://twitter.com/kazhiraiceo/status/1483438540453289985?s=21
This is as good as time to repost this as anytime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuHqUpleIfA
Japan has become more .... I'm at a loss for the word, I'm not sure if national is right... Basically they don't want foreign influence in their country. If you're old enough, you may remember back in the late 70s and 80s it seemed Japan was going to own much of the US. Then you stopped hearing as much and it moved more to China is going to own us, and that's still kind of true today. Japan has turned more inward and doesn't want as much external influence.... Ugh, there's a word for this, but it's escaping me completely. Kyoto is smaller than Tokyo, and less western, so going to be even more against western influence
Yep, I took a few years of Japanese in university. Mostly to watch anime, but they only offered 2 years, which wasn't nearly enough. There are so many cultural aspects to learn that just learning the spoken language isn't enough. How many forms of please/excuse me are there?
shitsurei shimasu is a perfect example.
So chances are Sony will think about that gamepass on playstation offer again? Because between elder scrolls, cod, star field, fallout, doom and bunch of other shit it looks like they will be paying rockstar/capcom and co a ton of money for timed exclusives to be relevant.
Ms even has a partnership with sega going.
Sony won’t be pivoting from their first party studios to mass acquisitions, with or without a competitive subscription service.
They’ll make PS+ better for sure but there’s still going to be a limit in terms of what’s offered because of their different strategies. Sony is not in the business of spending $100 billion in the course of a year on studio/publisher acquisitions. :)
My point is that is easier for MS to do that than Sony. PlayStation is one third of the revenue of the whole company, they are not in the same position financially to compete at the same level on a similar subscription service, so that's why I don't think it's realistic to expect something of the same calibre as Gamepass from them, but we'll see.
I caught that too. It's an odd statement and I can't immediately figure out how it fits. I made my wife watch Ready Player One last night, just to help her understand what this whole thing about "metaverse" is trying to be. I can only assume they want to lock in IP as a safety net for whatever comes next.
Uhhhh, unless it's BNET that is the real gem? Even Activision moved to use Bnet as it's online platform. Wonder if Blizz is further down the VR/meta road with Bnet than anyone guessed. They've been silent on any new IP besides Overwatch 2. Big company for not much noise on another dev push, so maybe it's been working on Bnet metaverse?
After the name change was announced, Carmack mentioned that he didn't think one single company is going to build the metaverse.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2021/10/john-carmack-sounds-a-skeptical-note-over-metas-metaverse-plans/
I hate to say it but Blizzard would no longer have the pressure to deliver only billion dollar home runs every single time.
All of the incubator projects that got squashed which led to long time employees forming their own studios (because there is a METRIC FUCKTON of VC out there so now there are multiple new $100 million companies in OC now) might actually manifest in new products that aren’t as conservative.
Like, we know Diablo 4 and OW2 are going to be amazing, but they’re also piggybacking on old established IPs. Diablo Immortal, even though it actually looks and plays well, was a blatant grab at what they knew would generate dumptrucks of cash.
I think the more interesting outcome will be if they're permitted to return to a 'when it's ready model' of development.
There's no doubt that WoW has suffered a lot trying to push out their expansions before they've had the right amount of dev time and there's been a lot of talk from former devs that it's in no small part because of the COD mindset imposed on them post merger.
games have really bad market footprint. instead of using cash cows to fuel the innovation, they just... stay with the cash cows. now, your COD and BF and WoW and all that are *REALLY* important to arrive at some manageable cash flow. we all know that.
however, stagnation has been really biting recently, where multi million dollar (and multi year) endeavors go POOF within a week.
consolidation does not alleviate that - better management and planning/pipelining does. learning what to create and when to launch it.
as a brain teaser, in theory, consolidation SHOULD actually help the games industry. getting more free cash flow under one roof means they COULD spin up a lot of riskier stuff, because everyone is still gonna be employed if it flops.
Maybe this is as good a place as any to point out I have a signed and notarized build of DevilutionX on my site so you can play Diablo 1 natively on your M1 Mac
https://macsourceports.com/game/diablo
I wonder how much MS has its eye on Bnet. You wouldn't normally think MS would care about that, but Bnet is a key differentiator from other studios and publishers. If Blizz was expanding that tech for something like a metaverse push, I could see why MS might want to pounce now. I have no insight and only arm chair speculation, but it's an interesting technology question.
I don't know how to feel about this over the long, long haul. Feels like too much consolidation but in the short term hopefully there's a quick path to getting rid of the bad leadership and giving the employees a better work environment!
Also, Blizzard games on Game Pass sounds pretty freakin sweet from a short term consumer perspective.
Staff changes can't happen very fast. There's the obvious regulator approval process, and given the size of this deal it's going to get scrutinized heavily in many markets, not just the US. That 18mo window does sound about right. MS might try to prep a lot for changes after they're cleared to finalize, but they can't put projects at risk either. There's going to be limits on what can be shared to MS for them to make too many staffing decisions. This is common in buyouts. Some key leadership may change, but the lower ranks take longer so they don't disrupt the projects.
Especially since the name Xbox was derived from "DirectX Box", an early name for the concept they were trying to do (a box/console that could play DirectX games without needing to be a full fledged Windows PC.
There's a story that goes that Bill Gates was originally livid at the concept that it wasn't going to run Windows (as in, also be a regular PC - the thing always ran something akin to Windows) but he cooled off and obviously they moved forward with it
https://www.gamesradar.com/microsoft-xbox-edge-game-changers/
Microsoft has the resources and the media cover to fully crush the nascent labor organizing going on at AB in a way that Kotick currently cannot.
Like, yes, I’m sure that from an HR standpoint things will improve, but the actual important work of union organizing is probably in a very tenuous position now. I can so easily see it dissolve like cotton candy that got dropped into water after this.
https://www.computerworld.com/article/2589538/it-personnel-microsoft-to-pay-97-million-to-settle-permatemp-case.html
https://www.reuters.com/article/businesspropicks-us-findlaw-dont-treat-c/dont-treat-contractors-like-employees-idUSTRE53063S20090401
https://www.cga.ct.gov/PS99/rpt%5Colr%5Chtm/99-R-0775.htm
-
It's still very much a thing in many sectors and across many companies. I'm sure that includes gaming too. There have been new ways around this. It's mentioned in the articles about moving the contractors to a 3rd party company. This is knows Purchased Services. The company purchases the service of the 3rd party company. There is no mention of the individual or their name in the contract between those companies. But, the reality is that the same person is used to fill the contract obligation. There is still a danger to this practice for similar reasons. Go too far to treat the PS resource like an FTE and you're falling into the same legal trap even if they are from another provider. I haven't seen a legal case against this arrangement, but the spirit of what's being done is identical to the original condition.
The more recent approach after years of the 'job farm' approach (which I've done and it actually sucked compared to being a proper consultant) is Project Hire. I've seen it often listed as (PH) on a job posting. You bring the employee in with full benefits but have a defined end date. It's just an employment contract with an agreed upon lifespan. It's my preferred approach to the job farm system where we were often treated as second class citizens at the company.
Still feels stupid compared to just being allowed to be a proper consultant where I get to charge the proper amount and then just handle my own taxes/benefits. But obviously it benefits the employer so they prefer it.
There's nothing inherently wrong with consulting/PH work assuming the person is honest with what that means. I think many get suckered in though with the false hope of it converting a full time gig (which is very frequently dangled as a reason to work hard for lower pay). If you get your proper pay scale and understand the job only exists for the project length (aka normal consulting) then hey it's fine.
My issue was the way they used the job farms to limit pay scale, while the job farm itself took a chunk of my pay for doing absolutely nothing other than shielding the mega-corp from the consulting legal worries. 'We take less than most, you should be happy!' 🙄 And even with the farm method they still limited life spans to two years because they corps (at least here) are all forever worried about the MS lawsuits coming back at them.
It's a numbers game with the company and HR. They don't want the headcount on the books, but still need the work to get done. Where I work at the requirement is that contracts are fixed price SOW where you have to state very specific deliverable so that once that work is done the resource is supposed to clear out. Also, keep the budgeting aligned, supposedly. If a team is shorthanded this is the path used to augment the team and they just re-writing the SOW to extend the person. It still runs afoul of the legal precedent set though.
Jason brings it up in this Bloomberg piece https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-08/how-microsoft-s-halo-infinite-went-from-disaster-to-triumph
And then here is a screen cap from when he discussed it more on Twitter. https://www.reddit.com/r/halo/comments/rbtref/jason_schreier_insight_into_ms343_labour/
Excerpt of email from Kotick: https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1483457074268880901?s=21
Last April: http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=40565977
And since I see their whole mindset from the bird’s eye view, strap in for tiered GamePass in a couple years:
http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=40483834
Sega was going to partner with MSFT originally with the Dreamcast but their owner passed away and the people who replaced him backed out and stuck to the Dreamcast. Elements of the deal remained like the DC using Windows CE.
This pushed MSFT to make the Xbox on their own.
So I guess Xbox is to Sega as was Playstation was to Nintendo as a parallel.
What's nutty to me is that for years there were this small handful of companies we knew to treat PC gaming well
- Blizzard
- Valve
- id Software
- To a lesser extent, Bethesda
Zenimax owns Bethesda and bought id Software. Now Zenimax is owned by Microsoft.
And now Blizzard is owned by Microsoft.
And I can almost guarantee you the concept of Microsoft buying Valve has been brought up before.
Other than things like games skipping the PS5, Microsoft buying Zenimax is probably a net positive. Zenimax's studios are great but Zenimax themselves as a company left a lot to be desired with its litigious nature and less than ideal decisions like launching Fallout 76 in the state it did.
Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard is probably a net positive as well, given their issues at the moment. I actually haven't kept up with what the fuck all happened or went down (I know it was all really bad but it's not something I read much about) but it seems like a drastic change would be necessary and Microsoft would be that change.
I don't think Microsoft buying Valve would be a net positive. As critical as I am of Valve's "flat" structure and how it doesn't encourage game completion or shipping games, but the result are games like the HL games being how they are (including Alyx). I don't know if it's a good idea to rock that boat.
Also I'm not sure if I could find it because it was on a podcast but on Idle Thumbs they discussed the rumor that J Allard had to step down from being head of Xbox because it was discovered he was part of a swingers club that would have wild sex parties and the club was made up entirely of Microsoft employees (it wasn't created by Microsoft, it's just if you have 30,000 employees in the same spot these things just sort of crop up naturally). At some point the lawsuits and accusations started flying and Microsoft had him step down. So, Microsoft has some experience dealing with this shit.
I think you're probably right since COD is mostly a multiplayer franchise and so more people playing is better for the game than having an exclusive.
I figure on one end of the spectrum is "Of course Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield and Fallout 5 are going to be Xbox exclusives"
On the other end is "They let Mojang basically be an independent company and even went out of their way to make sure Minecraft can do cross platform multiplayer"
I figure COD is more towards the Mojang end of the spectrum.
sounds like everyone is reporting to phil spencer from this article and the polygon one https://www.polygon.com/22889270/microsoft-buys-activision-blizzard-xbox-phil-spencer-ceo .
They will for sure. Just you watch, MS is going to be re juice like a MAD Lad all those amazing IPs all the companies where sitting on!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This really is incredible news for all the IPs that they all owned and mark My word the quality of the titles is going to go wayyyyyyyyyyy up!!!!
Don't know where to find the data but this recent article says Vanguard was off from last year and the chart shows that CODs biggest hits were from like almost a decade ago
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/call-of-duty-sales-are-down-36-in-the-uk/
Maybe mobile props it up?
Vanguard sales are down but Cold War and MW19 are some of the best selling CoD's of all time; even so Vanguard was the #2 selling game of the year 2021. Wanna guess what number 1 was? Cold War.
That is without even considering Warzone and micro transactions.
Sources:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2021/12/13/call-of-duty-vanguard-fails-to-top-black-ops-cold-war-as-2021s-best-selling-video-game/?sh=394d1dc45542
https://vgsales.fandom.com/wiki/Call_of_Duty
At Sony we wanted to make a very strong and principled stance against employee harassment, which is why 30 minutes ago we decided to never work with Activision Blizzard again
https://twitter.com/KazHiraiCEO/status/1483438540453289985
I have extremely rapid fire tasking/calendaring/journaling stuff that quite literally isn't even supported to write to/from the cloud... until very recently.
plus, about 10 mailboxes used to be just straight up too large for O365... without forced archiving. I'm not sure what the tiers are now. we have E5 but some mailboxes are well over 100GB
And out come the web3 crowd looking to monetize… playing the game?
https://twitter.com/gregisenberg/status/1483432456548196358?s=21
For something like ATVI they probably negotiated retention of most of the workforce. I'm sure folks will get shuffled into different divisions and at least be given an offer of a role, even if it's not one they like or of the same level of 'title' / within the bureaucracy that they hoped.
It's at that point people resign / move on, but I'm skeptical they'll outright layoff a lot of folks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck am I right!!!??? All day and everyday with this type of MEGA announcement!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck OMG....!!!!!!! This is Ultra MEGA Omega Massive news!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
[ passes out ]
LOL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck feels good Man \m/ :) \m/
YES + https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck & just wait for E3 2022 I was just told a few tid bits... OMG x1000!!! The juice meter is at 1000!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and pumping.
No need to recoup it, the only thing that matters is that Activision and its properties continues to grow in value. Like when you make an investment, you don’t ask yourself how long it will take you to recoup that investment amount. All you care about is that it grows in value, or at the very least holds its value. All about that stock price baby.
https://twitter.com/garywhitta/status/1483493313952972805
WSJ reporting that Kotick is expected to step down once complete
https://www.wsj.com/articles/microsoft-to-buy-activision-blizzard-games-11642512435
-
This is freaking huge. Ok:
1. fire Bobby Kotick (or just arrange an 'accident' for him, I'm fine with either one)
2. take all but ONE team off CoD and make it a three year cycle... or whatever time they need to actually make a good game
3. Finish Diablo
4. wrap up WoW... wind it down and put it out to pasture
5. Cancel Overwatch 2
6. revive Project Titan (cancelled Overwatch MMO) and roll everything useful from Overwatch 1 and 2 into it - make that the sequel to WoW
7. Make GamePass even more unbelievably amazing than it is today
8. Free up all other talented teams who were stuck making CoD bullshit and give them freedom to make some totally new kick ass games - new IP - NOT based on any existing property
