Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion

Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions, Infinity Ward, King, Raven Software, and more will fall under leadership of Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
243

Today marks another major day in the way of video game industry business and deals. Microsoft has announced it will be acquiring the entirety of Activision Blizzard and all studios that fall under it. The deal is said to be in its final stages and will see Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer take over leadership of all Activision Blizzard properties once complete. The deal is said to be valued at around $70 billion USD.

The deal was officially announced by Microsoft via the Xbox Twitter account on January 18, 2022. In a blog post written by Phil Spencer on Xbox Wire, he announced that he would taking over the helm of Activision Blizzard as it becomes part of Microsoft Gaming. The deal encompasses all Activision Blizzard studios, including Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, and Treyarch. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is said to be valued at around $68.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Dina Bass.

The deal follows up on, and is substantially more costly than, Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda last year, which was closed at a value of $7.5 billion. It also follows closely on the heels of Phil Spencer condemning Activision Blizzard for its continued negligence towards its employees in an ongoing lawsuit from California, including the poor response to a recent walkout for sudden layoffs at Raven Software QA. There is no word on whether or not current and problematic Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick or the current executive board will stay on once the deal is complete.

With Activision Blizzard falling under the Microsoft Gaming umbrella, the Xbox ecosystem is about to get that much larger and one of Microsoft’s first orders of business is to move that library into its Game Pass program. As we await the closure of this deal, stay tuned for further updates and details on the ongoing story.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 18, 2022 6:55 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 18, 2022 5:20 AM

      Excuse me what the fuck?

      https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1483428774591053836?s=21

      https://twitter.com/deitaone/status/1483428052503781386?s=21

      https://twitter.com/nibellion/status/1483428737718923267?s=21

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:22 AM

        Whenever called Kotick being out by the end of 2022 might have just made their big bet for the year

      • sarcaz legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:22 AM

        Shieeeeettttttttt

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:23 AM

        Tuesdays, I could never get the hang of Tuesdays.

        • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:18 AM

          No joke, Arthur. I mean...wow.

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:41 AM

            Do you even towel, bro?

            • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 6:42 AM

              I actually do keep a towel in my car at all times. Partially because of the book.

        • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:48 AM

          I'm just beginning to see, now I'm on my way!

      • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:25 AM

        Is there any relevant fps or western rpg series left that isn't ms exclusive after this?

        • jet-poop legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:59 AM

          It depends on your definition of relevant, but off the top of my head, these are currently multiplatform publishers or studios and their FPS or RPG franchises that have released to some level of sales/acclaim/anticipation.

          Ubisoft (Far Cry), EA (Battlefield, if it didn't commit suicide last year, Apex Legends, Bioware RPGs), CDProjekt (Witcher, Cyberpunk), Larian (Divinity, Baldur's Gate 3), Valve (I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt that they'll release a game someday), Take Two is making a Bioshock sequel... Having trouble thinking of any more.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:26 AM

        Puts this article from November in a new light lol: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-18/xbox-chief-says-he-s-evaluating-relationship-with-activision

        • MilkDud legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:01 AM

          Lol my first thought as well

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:21 AM

            Now Spencer’s statement reads like he’s barely containing his laughter

      • lplasmatron legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:26 AM

        That's wild if that's true.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:26 AM

        Microsoft is hungry! om nom nom

      • lplasmatron legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:27 AM

        Okay so if this happens, do you think it'll be more or less than the Zynga deal? Which I think is the highest one yet. 12.7b.

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:28 AM

        $70B deal

        https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-18/microsoft-msft-nears-70-billion-deal-for-video-game-maker-activision-atvi

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:31 AM

        Also we actually might have to consider if this would trigger antitrust concerns too.

        • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:38 AM

          It most definitely will. I could still see this getting approved though.

          I forgot that Activision owns King too, MS would gain a significant chunk of the mobile games market with this move.

        • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:20 AM

          I think so. This would make Ubisoft and EA the last major publishers not directly...well, no EA is tied in with MS with Game Pass, so it's just Ubisoft without a direct tie. What crazy times we live in.

          • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:22 AM

            I'm thinking just on the console side though. PC still has Epic and Valve, but those are big console publishers.

          • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:56 AM

            I thought Ubisoft is adding their stuff Gamepass as well via their plan like EA's soon.

          • banshi legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:02 AM

            Ubisoft game pass is coming soon I am pretty sure.

          • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:41 AM

            Take Two Interactive

          • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:44 AM

            Don't forget about Nintendo

      • theWhite legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:34 AM

        What in the holy everloving fuck....

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:35 AM

        $70B to fire Bobby Kotick? I'm in.

        • Kub666 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:52 AM

          No, to keep him.

          "Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard." says the Verge article.

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 5:56 AM

            There's no way he's there permanently.

          • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:00 AM

            He’s gone once the deal goes through

            • Thresher legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 6:12 AM

              Yep, if nothing else, they'll make him disappear in the bureaucracy. He'll have no authority or media presence.

              • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 8:45 AM

                Nah they will make very clear that he is leaving. They would have a serious morale issue on their hands with existing MS employees if they don't announce loudly that he is gone.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 9:15 AM

              Nope, lol. Don’t count on him leaving for at least 2-3 years after. Probably more like 5 years. And he will NEVER not be on the board. In fact, he will wind up on the board of Microsoft or will run Xbox, when it gets spun off as its own corporate entity, if Phil Spencer doesn’t.

              • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 9:21 AM

                I’d bet good money he is out as soon as they are legally able, once the deal closes. Admittedly that could be a while from now (6-12 months?).

                There is no reason to keep him around. Nothing about the way he and Activision leadership have been running their business fits Microsoft’s culture or brand IMO. Business-wise I don’t think he would bring any relationships MS doesn’t already have or could easily build themselves. He’s radioactive and will be out, MS won’t care how much they might have to pay him.

                • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  January 18, 2022 9:42 AM

                  He’s not going anywhere. This deal is already projected not to close until ‘23, but it will probably get delayed. And he will stay there to steer things afterwards at Activision/Blizzard. Perhaps make a play for a leadership role. Kotick is a political animal.

                  • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    January 18, 2022 10:55 AM

                    I don’t doubt Kotick is a political animal. But I don’t see Phil or Satya having any interest in or patience for keeping him around. I guess I just disagree that he will bring enough value to win over Microsoft leaders.

                    • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
                      reply
                      January 18, 2022 11:04 AM

                      i agree, he's a big fish but he's going into the bigger pond. they don't want that stink.

                    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                      reply
                      January 18, 2022 11:05 AM

                      I’m glad you think their ethics are so much better.

                      • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
                        reply
                        January 18, 2022 11:21 AM

                        It's not even about ethics to me, it's just an easy PR and employee morale win.

                        I do think MS has better company culture, it ain't perfect though.

            • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 10:35 AM

              Yes, he’ll suddenly leave to spend more time avoiding his family.

      • sarcaz legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:35 AM

        https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/01/18/welcoming-activision-blizzard-to-microsoft-gaming/

        • feek legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:46 AM

          How long has Phil had the CEO title? I didn’t know there could be multiple. Though it says Microsoft Gaming? But CEO implies he reports to no one else right?

          • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 11:26 AM

            CEO title will be new for him with this acquisition. Multiple CEOs within a company isn't that unusual, usually reserved for large companies with separate mostly autonomous business units.

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:36 AM

        WTF!

        Seriously thats an atomic sized bombshell

        • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:43 AM

          Yup. Love a good megaton announcement. The last one was Bethesda haha.

      • j0nchan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:36 AM

        this is a huge move to get rid (and pay off) kotick.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:37 AM

          https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1483432118441099266?s=21

          Not unless this statement is a way of letting him save face

          • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 5:50 AM

            "Until this transaction closes, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming will continue to operate independently. Once the deal is complete, the Activision Blizzard business will report to me as CEO, Microsoft Gaming."

            Phil Spencer

            • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 5:55 AM

              “CEO, Microsoft Gaming” is a new title for him too. He’s having an incredible run at MS, exciting for him.

      • whippedcracker legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:36 AM

        That is a lot of money for a Cosby room.

      • sarcaz legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:36 AM

        So Are we going to see New CoDs on Playstation?

        • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:45 AM

          Probably not.

        • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:51 AM

          Not unless they allow gamepass on the PS, which the way it's going they probably will.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 5:54 AM

            MS has wanted GP on Playstation very badly. If this is how they’re going to force it then this is how they do it. CoD is the biggest thing on Playstation and I think the only thing that’s anywhere close is GTA5 online. Imagine being given that choice of allowing Game Pass or no CoD

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:38 AM

        Would they see the price as being lower than value because of their troubles? Seems weird/crazy.

        • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:41 AM

          They would definitely see this as being a good time to buy. The price would have been significantly higher 7-8 months ago.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:42 AM

          They’re about 40% off of their all-time high a year ago, they’re trading at a good healthy earnings multiple, and they have fucking CoD and all of the Blizzard stuff.

          Even at the premium they’d be paying its worth it

          • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 5:51 AM

            King Games absolutely prints money too an MS doesn’t have much of a mobile presence at all yet. Great move if you have the dough to do it!

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:40 AM

        Wow.

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:41 AM

        Sony today: “Fuck.”

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:41 AM

        Oh Bobby.

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:41 AM

        Damn, official done deal from Phil Spencer? https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/1483431362094796800

        • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:45 AM

          Yeah it’s official, but not a done deal. FTC will be taking a very close look at this before it goes through. They don’t stop a lot of acquisitions these days though.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 5:45 AM

            Yeah, I’d be kind of surprised if FTC blocked this

            • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 5:54 AM

              I can't see it happening, nobody has stopped Disney eating anything yet, and the gaming market is vastly more dynamic and competitive than the film market.

              • VectorJKL legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 8:35 AM

                Yeah, I don’t either. Still plenty of competition out there.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:43 AM

        I guess this means Diablo 4 will be on Game Pass if this closes lol

      • K1Bond007 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:43 AM

        Wow. Great news for GamePass, I guess.

      • Rigor Morts
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:44 AM

        What? Blizzard going to Xbox?

        https://i.imgur.com/ECBvd8x.jpg

        Is this real life?

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:46 AM

          I don't understand what. MS bought Activision?

          • barichnikov legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 5:51 AM

            that's what people are reporting yeah

            • shirif legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 5:53 AM

              Ohh fuck yeah!

              • shirif legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 6:00 AM

                I hope this means they can bring back Wolfenstein 2009!!!!!!!!
                !!!

        • Rigor Morts
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:52 AM

          https://comicbook.com/gaming/news/microsoft-activision-blizzard-acquisition/

        • Rigor Morts
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:54 AM

          HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT

        • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:58 AM

          Fucking hell.. didn't see that one coming.

        • jimvolk legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:58 AM

          https://www.pcgamer.com/microsoft-will-acquire-activision-blizzard/

          I hope they fire Bobby Kotick as their first action.

          • jason bergman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:02 AM

            Nope!

            "Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company's culture and accelerate business growth. Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming."

            • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 6:03 AM

              Yeah but you kind of have to say that at the moment.

              I would not bet against him being gone in the near future after they complete some of the internal transitions and knowledge transfer, etc.

            • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 6:17 AM

              He must have some amazing language in his contract.

              • jason bergman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 6:18 AM

                https://twitter.com/gamesbizuk/status/1483435864378290179?s=21

                • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  January 18, 2022 6:22 AM

                  "without cause OR with good reason" and the payout is the same? amazing.

                  • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    January 18, 2022 6:38 AM

                    That just at will employment law language. Here’s your payout if we decide we no longer want you even though you’ve done nothing wrong; same amount if you get acquired and we decide the new structure no longer needs you.

                • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  January 18, 2022 6:24 AM

                  Huh. So the contract permits it; $300M is not that much in light of the overall deal. This tells me that MS wants to keep him on, because their legal staff would be unlikely to roll the dice on proving “for cause” relative to a sure payout.

            • mobab legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 7:14 AM

              Am I missing something here?

              Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming."

              This sounds like they could make kotick a janitor and still be within contract agreement.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 9:24 AM

              http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=41083246

        • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:06 AM

          But…. Does this mean we won’t get Diablo 4 on PS5?

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:08 AM

            I'm sure all massive IP will continue to be multiplatform just like Bethesda RPGs...is what they have to say until the deal finalizes

            • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 6:20 AM

              They would be stupid not to! I don't care who owns it, just give me my Diablos!

              • abunch legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 6:48 AM

                i wouldn't hold my breath if I were you

          • skizl legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:21 AM

            they are reviving the windows phone to make diablo a windows phone exclusive

            • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 6:24 AM

              I'd be ok with that, LOL. Windows Phone was pretty great.

        • Omaha legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:21 AM

          We are excited to announce that the world-renowned scandals and despicable people at Activision Blizzard will be joining Team Xbox!

        • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:34 AM

          Yay! I look forward to employee discounts on Diablo 4 micro-transactions!

        • SnowPEA777
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:38 AM

          Holy fuck sticks...... I'm excited but on monopoly much.

        • Rigor Morts
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:44 AM

          Halo: World of Duty

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:48 AM

          Microsoft now has almost all space marines knockoffs lmao

          Master Chief
          Doom Guy
          Whatever the shit in Starcraft

          • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:50 AM

            Government will break them up into Space Marine South, Space Atlantic, Southwestern Space Marine, etc.

        • mobab legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:17 AM

          I'm surprised no one mentioned gamepads yet. Despite having some massive money making up, this could potentially prevent Sony's game pass from getting day one Activision games.

      • nomaad legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:44 AM

        It's official on Verge
        https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/18/22889258/microsoft-activision-blizzard-xbox-acquisition-call-of-duty-overwatch

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:48 AM

        Bethesda + Activision in such a short time. I liked it better when the landscape was more balanced.

        I wonder if this is the time for Sony to strategically align themselves with Nintendo somehow, as sure as shit they don't have money to buy EA or Ubisoft.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 5:51 AM

          One more step of consolidation towards the Weyland-Yutani mega-conglomerate

      • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:48 AM

        NYTimes is reporting it now too.

      • theWhite legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:50 AM

        im not sure our copium reserves will be sufficient for all the sony fanboys

      • JohnnyDanger legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:50 AM

        Oh wow

      • malevolence legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:51 AM

        WTF. I do actual work for 30 minutes and come back and this huge news drops.

      • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:51 AM

        Guessing we'll see new Warcraft & StarCraft content. That'll make my son happy.

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:52 AM

        In terms of gamers I think Bethesda and Activision being owned by MS is better for us, both companies have been run so badly these last few years. Maybe Blizzard can get back to where we'd want it to be.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:00 AM

          Don’t think they’d change anything in terms of output. In terms of the treatment of personnel, I’d certainly hope so, but in terms of games MS has been very hands off with their acquisitions the last couple of years.

          They buy companies with long established track records and let them do their thing, very different from the old days when they’d buy less mature studios, try to nudge them where they thought they should be, and it ended up a mess.

          • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:05 AM

            Bethesda already giving noises that they have extra time to ship games, which I think has been a problem with both them and Activision. But yes in terms of treatment of personnel MS is very aware they have a good reputation that side, there's no way they won't force changes through at Blizzard / Activision. And I do think that's better for gamers long term. Plus games will stay on PC as well.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 6:12 AM

              Those games were always going to be on PC.

              We’re watching continued consolidation and monopolization as fewer and fewer entities have more and more of the pie. Whether this is a convenient thing for people with Game Pass (it is), its also broadly symptomatic of concentration of power and influence which isn’t so great. It is inevitable though, so oh well!

              • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 6:17 AM

                Yeah don't get me wrong I don't want MS to be owning everyone/everything. I just think Bethesda and Activision in particular were extremely badly run companies for gamers (Activision charging for next gen upgrades etc) I'm hoping with MS ownership a lot of that will change.

              • mobab legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 7:25 AM

                As for the gaming industry, I'm somewhat ok with this. I'm not usually attached to IPs. I may be disappointed but whatever.

                My biggest concern is if the devs are paid decent. This allows them to quit and form new companies, ip, and gameplay.

          • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:41 AM

            Kinda wonder if they might revamp overwatch, get rid of the 2 and kinda come forward with a new plan to make it F2P and sell skins or something.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 7:23 AM

              Not a chance, the scope is way too big to drop, not to mention all of the new players they’d bring into the PvE section of the game. Its basically their Destiny 2.

              It’ll be on Game Pass either way, plus the PvP is the same OW2 content for everyone who bought the original game even if they don’t buy OW2.

        • Ride-My-Rocket legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:05 AM

          Nah, Blizzard is never going to get back to where it was, before it was acquired. Maybe Microsoft's ownership will shine a light on bad behaving employees & make it more likely that they'll be forced out -- but I'm not holding my breath.

          • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:53 AM

            Im optimistic about the Blizzard IPs here, that said not thrilled with the exclusives. It doesnt affect me but if you own a PS5 and like Call of Duty this is a pretty big bummer and I hate that for the others that enjoy this hobby.l

        • Kub666 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:06 AM

          It also means more and more 3rd party games suddenly become exclusives. I don't see much positive in this.

          And they keep Kottick in so it looks like all this "we evaluate our relationship with Activision" talk from Phil Spencer not so long ago was just PR crap.

          • OutlawSundown legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:32 AM

            Sounds like they reevaluated their relationship and decided to just buy the whole fucking thing.

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:54 AM

        Best reaction I have seen. https://twitter.com/SwiftOnSecurity/status/1483435071243788288

        • errational
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:32 AM

          Deleted

          • abunch legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:38 AM

            it was a joke about the ever increasing cost of e5 enterprise licenses

      • tightropetandy
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:55 AM

        CoD and Skyrim, Xbox exclusives

      • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:55 AM

        They'll probably just buy Sony next. These tech companies have such deep cash reserves right now.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:03 AM

          About $160 billion for Sony on the stock market right now. Add a 40% premium for fun and you’re looking at about $224 billion dollars, and its a Japanese company.

          Wild things can always happen but I’m not so sure!

          • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:24 AM

            Hopefully not, but it wouldn't surprise me. A one console future can't be good for consumers.

          • nosseman legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:59 AM

            Why would they buy Sony?

            Sony is a hardware company and hardware companies have low margins.

            Microsoft is a service company and more subscriptions (Gamepass) means higher stock.

            If this keeps up MS might stop making consoles and make Sony pay for Gamepass on Playstation.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 7:09 AM

              I do not think they would buy Sony. Hardware model aside, I don’t think they would just by virtue of it being a Japanese company, you don’t really see those kinds of acquisitions

        • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:30 AM

          That would never pass regulatory approval.

          • Proximate Cause
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:06 AM

            Seeing as Dish and DirectTV are in talks and Sirius/XM and T-Mobile/Sprint exist, maybe!

      • maulla legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 5:59 AM

        This is huge. Holy shit

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:05 AM

        https://i.imgur.com/EDWYU3A.png

      • HL3dsx legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:05 AM

        Lol didn't see that coming.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:05 AM

        haha Kaz is back? https://twitter.com/KazHiraiCEO/status/1483438540453289985

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:06 AM

        Can my WoW sub roll into gamepass now? Money saved!

        • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:25 AM

          Office E3 contains a Wow subscription, but Office E5 doesn't. You need to upgrade to get your company's productivity back.

          • judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:41 AM

            anti-productivity pack

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:06 AM

        The king speaks: https://twitter.com/kazhiraiceo/status/1483438540453289985?s=21

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:07 AM

        Also insane this didn't leak.

      • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:08 AM

        This is actually pretty cool. I can play diablo 3 again knowing I'm not supporting Kotick and co.

      • jimvolk legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:09 AM

        BUY ALL OF THE STONKS, MY APES!

      • Thresher legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:10 AM

        This would be the only way Bobby Kotick would ever find himself unemployed. Fuck that dude.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:10 AM

        https://twitter.com/KazHiraiCEO/status/1483438540453289985

      • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:13 AM

        This is as good as time to repost this as anytime.

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuHqUpleIfA

      • FormerHPB legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:13 AM

        Game pass keeps looking better every day.

        • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 10:22 AM

          Gamepass now 80 dollars a month...and you'll fucking pay it

      • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:18 AM

        Nintendo is like ~$60B do it next

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:19 AM

          No, please no. I love Xbox but competition is good.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:21 AM

          That would be bad! AB was already doing multiplatform titles. Part of Nintendo's success and charm is them owning the software and hardware experience.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:23 AM

            Sony and Nintendo are Japanese companies, fat chance. More importantly, Nintendo is a Japanese company based in Kyoto, extra fat chance.

            Acquisitions for American companies though, watch out!

            • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 6:35 AM

              What about Kyoto makes it extra unlikely? All I know is it used to be the capital and has lots of temples.

              • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 6:40 AM

                Japan has become more .... I'm at a loss for the word, I'm not sure if national is right... Basically they don't want foreign influence in their country. If you're old enough, you may remember back in the late 70s and 80s it seemed Japan was going to own much of the US. Then you stopped hearing as much and it moved more to China is going to own us, and that's still kind of true today. Japan has turned more inward and doesn't want as much external influence.... Ugh, there's a word for this, but it's escaping me completely. Kyoto is smaller than Tokyo, and less western, so going to be even more against western influence

                • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  January 18, 2022 6:42 AM

                  Gotcha, makes sense. I learned Japanese in primary school in Sydney for similar reasons, it looked like they’d take over Australia then too so my parents wanted me to learn it haha.

                  • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    January 18, 2022 6:45 AM

                    Yep, I took a few years of Japanese in university. Mostly to watch anime, but they only offered 2 years, which wasn't nearly enough. There are so many cultural aspects to learn that just learning the spoken language isn't enough. How many forms of please/excuse me are there?

                    shitsurei shimasu is a perfect example.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 6:53 AM

                Kyoto is more traditional and conservative. There is a difference between a Tokyo company and a Kyoto company, the latter being even more insular than the former which is already pretty insular

          • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:54 AM

            Anheuser-Busch can suck it!

        • Kub666 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:25 AM

          Nintendo has already laughed Microsoft's offer once, I'm pretty sure they would do it again.

      • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:21 AM

        So chances are Sony will think about that gamepass on playstation offer again? Because between elder scrolls, cod, star field, fallout, doom and bunch of other shit it looks like they will be paying rockstar/capcom and co a ton of money for timed exclusives to be relevant.

        Ms even has a partnership with sega going.

        • feek legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 9:02 AM

          Hopefully Nintendo thinks about it too

          • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 12:33 PM

            Is there even anything at this point that would run on the switch? The gamepass installer probably already exceeds the system ram of it.

            • feek legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 12:57 PM

              There are at least a handful of games on Gamepass and on the Switch. But I was thinking more about cloud game streaming

              • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 12:58 PM

                I think nintendo has their own streaming service for japan so there might be a bit of a conflict of interest same as Sony.

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:24 AM

        Good! If this doesn’t kick Sony to offer something actually competitive to game pass, I don’t know what will.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:26 AM

          Several recent things have pointed to Sony offering its sub thing rsn... pulling ps now cards, adding ps3 games to wishlist, etc.

          • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:27 AM

            This would be excellent, especially since I haven't played like any ps 3 games

        • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:30 AM

          I think this shows that it's going to be very difficult for Sony to have their form of gamepass. I'm not even sure they should bother at this point and maybe stick to their model of big AAA games but less games coming out.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:33 AM

          Sony won’t be pivoting from their first party studios to mass acquisitions, with or without a competitive subscription service.

          They’ll make PS+ better for sure but there’s still going to be a limit in terms of what’s offered because of their different strategies. Sony is not in the business of spending $100 billion in the course of a year on studio/publisher acquisitions. :)

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:17 AM

          You know gamepass is being basically given away for almost nothing thanks to office and azure money, right?

          • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 9:41 AM

            Yup, and as long as it's for the benefit of gamers, I'm ok with that, here it seems like overall gaming will win

            • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 9:45 AM

              My point is that is easier for MS to do that than Sony. PlayStation is one third of the revenue of the whole company, they are not in the same position financially to compete at the same level on a similar subscription service, so that's why I don't think it's realistic to expect something of the same calibre as Gamepass from them, but we'll see.

              • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                January 18, 2022 9:56 AM

                That's true and fair, MS has what like 4-5x the profit of Sony?

                • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  January 18, 2022 10:46 AM

                  More like 29 times.

                  • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                    reply
                    January 18, 2022 10:50 AM

                    MS Q2 2021 net income was 20.5 billion

                    Same quarter Sony: 709 million.

                    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                      reply
                      January 18, 2022 10:58 AM

                      In its 2020 financial year, Sony Corporation reported a net income of over 11 billion U.S. dollars

                      Microsoft 44.28 billion U. S dollars net income in 2020

                      Is google failing me?

                      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                        reply
                        January 18, 2022 10:59 AM

                        No that’s probably right, but check 2021 MS exploded in revenue the last year

                        • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                          reply
                          January 18, 2022 11:10 AM

                          Either way you're right about my original comment

                          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                            reply
                            January 18, 2022 11:13 AM

                            Let’s enjoy it while it lasts, but I believe eventually there will be a reckoning on the subscription price to sustain this in the long run. For the moment it’s cheap while adding tons of games because they want us to be hooked.

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:29 AM

        Oh fuck me, I just noticed the announcement includes “will provide building blocks for the metaverse” FUCK OFFFFFFFFFFFFF

        • Ride-My-Rocket legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:31 AM

          Honest question: is "metaverse" 2020 leetspeak for a VR server?

          • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:36 AM

            No, it’s code for “Zuck has a raging boner for Snow Crash and wants to make it real, so now it’s a meaningless tech bro buzzword just like crypto”

            • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 6:48 AM

              Metaverse = Second Life in VR

              • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                January 18, 2022 6:49 AM

                Seriously. Furries all the way down.

          • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:00 AM

            Metaverse : 2020s = Multimedia : 1990s

        • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:35 AM

          I caught that too. It's an odd statement and I can't immediately figure out how it fits. I made my wife watch Ready Player One last night, just to help her understand what this whole thing about "metaverse" is trying to be. I can only assume they want to lock in IP as a safety net for whatever comes next.

          Uhhhh, unless it's BNET that is the real gem? Even Activision moved to use Bnet as it's online platform. Wonder if Blizz is further down the VR/meta road with Bnet than anyone guessed. They've been silent on any new IP besides Overwatch 2. Big company for not much noise on another dev push, so maybe it's been working on Bnet metaverse?

        • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:44 AM

          It's just the latest investor buzzword.

          Mention it in your press release and the stock market bot algorithms will make your stock go up.

          • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:45 AM

            Yup. It’s fucking eye-roll inducing.

        • Gylis legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:50 AM

          Wait, is MS collaborating with our boy Zuck or are they building a competing metaverse?

        • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:28 AM

          Meh. This metaverse crap is just a thing they have to go through for a couple years before the market makes it clear the majority of consumers are not interested in this idea

        • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:31 AM

          It's an interesting move, almost like they're intentionally diluting the term in the face of Facebooks usage.

          Look how many people are already tying "Metaverse" to Facebook and "Meta." It would behoove other companies to start trying to generalize the term.

        • Danny5225 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:45 AM

          Yeah the Times piece announcing the deal make it sound like some huge Metaverse play which... It most definitely isn't. I guess the regular media is just so far Facebook's ass they need to frame it this way?

      • DasCracky legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:29 AM

        Your move, Sony.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:33 AM

          "$199"

        • K1Bond007 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:42 AM

          Sony: "We are buying Electronic Arts"

          Nintendo: "We are releasing Mario Kart 9"

        • devpaul legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:54 AM

          Sony Steam sounds sexy as fuck, not gonna lie.

      • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:33 AM

        Better Microsoft than Tencent, I guess.

        • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:36 AM

          Oh, hell yes it is. Infinitely better.

        • OutlawSundown legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:31 AM

          Most definitely.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 9:21 AM

          TenCent doesn’t just take money and leave, you know. These things have to be negotiated and unless the SEC steps in, TenCent will continue to have some ownership.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:38 AM

        MICROSOFT Is crushing it with these aquisitions. Diablo 4, Overwatch 2 - free on gamepass?!?!

        • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:39 AM

          Hopefully they port GamePass over to Battle.net instead of maintaining their terrible Xbox app.

          • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:41 AM

            They need to get rid of the Bethesda launcher/store.

          • SnowPEA777
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:45 AM

            Oh that is interesting. I forget that the launchers will all be merged eventually.

          • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:51 AM

            No chance. It’ll all come over to gamepass and your Microsoft account once they sort the migration plan out.

          • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:33 AM

            It'll probably be like the EA stuff on game pass, which keeps their separate launcher.

        • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:40 AM

          Almost guaranteed. Watching the battle.net>MS store migration will be a cluster fuck though.

          • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 6:52 AM

            can't worse than the EA integration right? right????

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:52 AM

          http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=40993942

        • mobab legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:42 AM

          New 3d lost vikings

        • duncandun legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 9:46 AM

          Crushing what exactly

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:39 AM

        Bobby did it! We knew only he could fix this! So glad to see it work out for the super rich.

        • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:41 AM

          A nice et billion dollar or two pay day.

        • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 9:24 AM

          As much as I hate the guy, there may be a kernel of truth to this. At least he didn’t fuck it up; Ms likely came to their board and gave them an offer they can’t refuse, and all he had to do is shut up and sign.

          • dafugg legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 12:30 PM

            I’ll shut up and sign for a fraction of what they’re paying him.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:45 AM

        gamepass I paid $120 for til June 2024 is looking better and better each day.

        • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:50 AM

          Same dude. I’m switching ISP for my next billing cycle to one that’s just as good but offers a free year of gamepass ultimate to top that up with too!

        • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:51 AM

          Man, I should have done that, from the PC side at hte time the deal looked worse but NOW. man.

        • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 12:45 PM

          In June 2025 it will cost $125 per month.

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:50 AM

        big if true, and bobby's death sentence i'd expect - although i'm sure he'll be well compensated.

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:51 AM

        Diablo Immortal Exclusive to Windows Phones.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:53 AM

          And it actually came out years ago. Just no one noticed. It’s the Frog Fractions of Diablo games.

      • Gylis legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:51 AM

        Yay, more consolidation. As inevitable as it is, I'm sure it's not going to lead to greater creativity/innovation within the AAA space.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:52 AM

          in this particular case that's a tree falling a forest full of call of duties.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:53 AM

          Arguable - do you think AB would be more creative as a third party driven by stock price?

          Sometimes acquisition can free dev teams from bottom line math. It probably all depends.

          • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:01 AM

            I almost think Bethesda and Activision were run in recent years with a take over in mind. Look what Activision/Blizzard are doing with Overwatch 2 they're not interested in releasing games at the moment, just pushing up share price.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 7:05 AM

              OW2 was announced way too early. From what I’ve played and seen of its scope, the release was always late 2021 at the most optimistic.

              This was even before COVID hit! Announcing games when a fair chunk is still in the exploratory phase isn’t a great idea!

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:01 AM

            I hate to say it but Blizzard would no longer have the pressure to deliver only billion dollar home runs every single time.

            All of the incubator projects that got squashed which led to long time employees forming their own studios (because there is a METRIC FUCKTON of VC out there so now there are multiple new $100 million companies in OC now) might actually manifest in new products that aren’t as conservative.

            Like, we know Diablo 4 and OW2 are going to be amazing, but they’re also piggybacking on old established IPs. Diablo Immortal, even though it actually looks and plays well, was a blatant grab at what they knew would generate dumptrucks of cash.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 7:17 AM

              Wildest outcome would be that there would be room to use the dormant IP that had been sidelined as all of those studios were converted to support for CoD and Blizzard.

              Let’s get goofier than a new Crash, how about a No One Lives Forever revival?

              • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 7:44 AM

                Jesus fucking Christ if Microsoft enables a new NOLF I'll offer myself as a blood sacrifice to give thanks.

            • grifter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 7:29 AM

              I think the more interesting outcome will be if they're permitted to return to a 'when it's ready model' of development.

              There's no doubt that WoW has suffered a lot trying to push out their expansions before they've had the right amount of dev time and there's been a lot of talk from former devs that it's in no small part because of the COD mindset imposed on them post merger.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 7:34 AM

                Many argue/complain that they’re still in that mode, at least with Diablo and Overwatch. :)

                For WoW, yes, definitely, where they now have room to release things in a good state rather than having to rush a deadline for quarterly earnings.

          • Gylis legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:24 AM

            Yeah, maybe.

            I'm just thinking that in any other industry this much consolidation would presumably lead to stagnation in the long term due to reduced competition. Why would not it be the same in gaming?

            • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 9:00 AM

              games have really bad market footprint. instead of using cash cows to fuel the innovation, they just... stay with the cash cows. now, your COD and BF and WoW and all that are *REALLY* important to arrive at some manageable cash flow. we all know that.

              however, stagnation has been really biting recently, where multi million dollar (and multi year) endeavors go POOF within a week.

              consolidation does not alleviate that - better management and planning/pipelining does. learning what to create and when to launch it.

              as a brain teaser, in theory, consolidation SHOULD actually help the games industry. getting more free cash flow under one roof means they COULD spin up a lot of riskier stuff, because everyone is still gonna be employed if it flops.

      • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:53 AM

        man, if MS puts all the blizzard games on steam, I could play diablo 3 on my steamdeck natively.

        • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:55 AM

          oh man didnt think about that, those games could come to Steam!

          Wonder what hapesn to Bnet, it get shut down? The xbox app sucks, wish they'd just embrace Bnet and make it Xboxnet or something.

          • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:06 AM

            Well Activition with Bungie ported Destiny 2 last year to Steam IIRC.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:07 AM

            I hope not, BNet is one of the few launcher apps I don’t totally despise. I don’t even tolerate it, its just good!

            • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 7:15 AM

              Agreed!

            • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 7:35 AM

              Maybe they will interface it with the Xbox App, like they do for EA Play + Gamepass. At least initially, until they suck in all the infrastructure to Azure

        • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:15 AM

          Yeah did WoW come to gamepass? That would be weird.

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:54 AM

        So for Real though, Diablo Immortal on PC Game pass? I could see it. THey have controller settings built in.

        Also I assume the Blizzard remakes will come to gamepass? thats pretty cool.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:55 AM

        Maybe this is as good a place as any to point out I have a signed and notarized build of DevilutionX on my site so you can play Diablo 1 natively on your M1 Mac

        https://macsourceports.com/game/diablo

      • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:56 AM

        I wonder how much MS has its eye on Bnet. You wouldn't normally think MS would care about that, but Bnet is a key differentiator from other studios and publishers. If Blizz was expanding that tech for something like a metaverse push, I could see why MS might want to pounce now. I have no insight and only arm chair speculation, but it's an interesting technology question.

        • wurt legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 6:57 AM

          This is interesting. Could see B.net fold into the Xbox apps.

      • grifter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 6:59 AM

        I guess that leaked SKU for WoW on xbox is looking a lot more real now.

      • GloriousCow
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:06 AM

        Holy shit.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:06 AM

        WoW and new expansions will most certainly have an included $15 sub for GPUltimate users... damn, I may actually have to go back if its free. They better get those extra servers built in Azure. This is crazy.

        • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:40 AM

          Yeah I'll def play some WoW if it's included in Gamepass.

      • Proximate Cause
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:11 AM

        Kerrigan is now a Microsoft Princess!!!

      • OutlawSundown legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:26 AM

        Holy fucking shit that's insane. Also stupid Blizzard/Microsoft mmo idea World of Fable.

      • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:26 AM

        this does not feel real. i just don't get it.

      • SAS_Ale legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:27 AM

        The crazy part is that Microsoft spent more than half of their cash on hand. Microsoft is truly all in on gaming.

        • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:31 AM

          Considering they have millions of people paying them $15 a month for gamepass, I imagine some spreadsheet somewhere said this was the right move.

          • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:54 AM

            25 million, to be exact. And that number keeps growing. This is their new cash cow. Truly the Netflix of gaming. I mean think about it, Netflix has over 200 million subscribers world wide. If Ms achieves half that in the next five years they'll be rolling in dough.

            • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 7:56 AM

              even at $10 a month, that means MS is making 250 million month.

            • SAS_Ale legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 8:50 AM

              That is in immense amount of cash that they bring in. I am sure that some CFAs ok'd the deal, but with my quick math not even looking at depreciation, that is a simple payback of 25 years. Now I am sure that their subs are about to go to the moon, so it probably doesn't matter.

              • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                January 18, 2022 9:02 AM

                And they will eventually have to spin off the gaming arm of the business. This is where current Microsoft shareholders will really get their return.

          • Begawkiness legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 10:22 AM

            To be fair, with the gold conversion deal I'm paying closer to $2/mo and have been for years. I wonder what % of those subs used that deal.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 11:40 AM

            We don’t really know how many are paying full price though. I paid 120 euros for 3 years of ultimate. And everybody I know did the same trick. That’s almost 4 dollars per month, like 3,70

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:14 AM

          Let us not forget how ATVI refused to settle with the state of CA and drive their share price down.

          From the very first, I’ve been saying that was done purposely to fuck the shareholders and facilitate a cheaper corporate buyout.

          • SAS_Ale legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:16 AM

            Microsoft paid a large premium. $70B vs $50B market cap.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 8:25 AM

              That’s still way below what the stock was trading at before the lawsuit came out.

              Shady as fuck. The only reason I didn’t buy back in as soon as it cratered was I assumed TenCent would be the buyer, haha.

              • SAS_Ale legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 8:48 AM

                Fair enough! Craziness.

                • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  January 18, 2022 8:54 AM

                  I’ve been through this before with other stocks. Be prepared for a shareholder lawsuit against ATVI, but it won’t go anywhere since people investors would rather hold MSFT.

                  • j0nchan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    January 18, 2022 10:51 AM

                    is it a stock swap or a cash buyout? linkedin was cash. of course, i would have preferred microsoft stock.

                    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                      reply
                      January 18, 2022 11:08 AM

                      No stock at alll? Double LOL

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:28 AM

        I don't know how to feel about this over the long, long haul. Feels like too much consolidation but in the short term hopefully there's a quick path to getting rid of the bad leadership and giving the employees a better work environment!

        Also, Blizzard games on Game Pass sounds pretty freakin sweet from a short term consumer perspective.

        • OutlawSundown legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:30 AM

          Call of Duty on game pass would be fucking nuts.

        • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:37 AM

          Yeah it’s interesting. Right now it’s good. All it takes though is for someone like Kotick to be in charge of Microsoft and see the whole thing be terrible.

        • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:11 AM

          Staff changes can't happen very fast. There's the obvious regulator approval process, and given the size of this deal it's going to get scrutinized heavily in many markets, not just the US. That 18mo window does sound about right. MS might try to prep a lot for changes after they're cleared to finalize, but they can't put projects at risk either. There's going to be limits on what can be shared to MS for them to make too many staffing decisions. This is common in buyouts. Some key leadership may change, but the lower ranks take longer so they don't disrupt the projects.

        • feek legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 9:14 AM

          I feel similarly

      • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:30 AM

        Remember when it was a big surprise that MS was entering gaming with the XBOX? Now 20-ish years on they own Bethesda, Activision, Blizzard, Obsidian, Bungie, RARE, etc... Wow.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:05 AM

          Especially since the name Xbox was derived from "DirectX Box", an early name for the concept they were trying to do (a box/console that could play DirectX games without needing to be a full fledged Windows PC.

          There's a story that goes that Bill Gates was originally livid at the concept that it wasn't going to run Windows (as in, also be a regular PC - the thing always ran something akin to Windows) but he cooled off and obviously they moved forward with it

          https://www.gamesradar.com/microsoft-xbox-edge-game-changers/

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:31 AM

        Starcraft themed Gears of War.

        • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:33 AM

          They should just turn the next Overwatch into the Smash Bros. of team fps.

      • vigilante
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:33 AM

        Just remembered that MS used to own Bungie.

        • mobab legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:35 AM

          And carmack said he would consider working for the Microsoft today. I think Xbox brand mad gaming has made a real good turn since spencer

          • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:37 AM

            Don't forget Satya Nadella. This guy has been on fire since he took over in 2014 for Ballmer. M365 + Gamepass + Azure etc. all have been massive hits and turned Microsoft around.

            • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 7:46 AM

              No promise it will last, but when you compare to google, facebook, amazon etc MS are pretty much the best tech company of that size around.

            • calipsoii
              reply
              January 18, 2022 7:54 AM

              Yep nu-Microsoft kicking ass and taking names. They could have so easily become an Oracle - lumbering, expensive dinosaur waiting for extinction. Instead they're a gaming and computing powerhouse. Just look at all their offerings: XBox, Azure, M365 - hot damn.

            • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 8:05 AM

              Don’t forget he convinced Sony to build their ps5 game cloud on azure. Read that a few times.

            • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 11:41 AM

              Agreed, Ballmer was bad

          • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 10:00 AM

            About that…

            https://twitter.com/ID_AA_Carmack/status/1483488136634281984?s=20

            • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 10:07 AM

              Carmack is such a dipshit

        • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:57 AM

          That was a very different time. MS goal now is to make as much content available on GamePass as possible. Recurring revenue is the name of the game.

          • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:00 AM

            Yep, I think they see M365 very similar to Game Pass and these investments show it.

      • mojoald mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:36 AM

        https://i.imgur.com/lHhCTfu.jpg



        https://twitter.com/tak_fujii/status/1483435513335848961?s=21

      • Evil Queen Bee
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:42 AM

        I hope they do the right thing with improving conditions there so I can feel alright playing Activision/Blizzard games again.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:52 AM

          Microsoft has the resources and the media cover to fully crush the nascent labor organizing going on at AB in a way that Kotick currently cannot.

          Like, yes, I’m sure that from an HR standpoint things will improve, but the actual important work of union organizing is probably in a very tenuous position now. I can so easily see it dissolve like cotton candy that got dropped into water after this.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 7:54 AM

            The weeks long strike at Raven that has left the new CoD plagued with bugs? Bye bye!

            New management, we’ll be better we swear!

          • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 9:55 AM

            That's a good point and one definite down side of this.

        • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:00 AM

          Don’t get your hopes up. Half that staff at 343 that worked on Halo Infinite were contractors. Washington State law requires contractors to be converted to employees after 18 months. So MS just replaces them every 18 months instead.

          • Evil Queen Bee
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:10 AM

            I get that is an entirely different battle, but some heinous shit has been going on over at Activision Blizzard beyond that.

          • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:14 AM

            That original lawsuit has had wide ramifications in a lot of sectors. We mention it at work too, although we're not directly subject to that same law. But, the company tries to use it as a general guideline not to allow a contracted resource to stay too long.

          • primenumber17
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:15 AM

            Do you have a source on that. Cant find anything on that and important if so.

            • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 8:16 AM

              https://www.computerworld.com/article/2589538/it-personnel-microsoft-to-pay-97-million-to-settle-permatemp-case.html
              https://www.reuters.com/article/businesspropicks-us-findlaw-dont-treat-c/dont-treat-contractors-like-employees-idUSTRE53063S20090401
              https://www.cga.ct.gov/PS99/rpt%5Colr%5Chtm/99-R-0775.htm

              • primenumber17
                reply
                January 18, 2022 8:18 AM

                Thanks, had no idea. Pretty awful and i thought ms got rid of this crappy stuff as they got sued over something similar in europe almost a decade ago

                • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  January 18, 2022 8:24 AM

                  It's still very much a thing in many sectors and across many companies. I'm sure that includes gaming too. There have been new ways around this. It's mentioned in the articles about moving the contractors to a 3rd party company. This is knows Purchased Services. The company purchases the service of the 3rd party company. There is no mention of the individual or their name in the contract between those companies. But, the reality is that the same person is used to fill the contract obligation. There is still a danger to this practice for similar reasons. Go too far to treat the PS resource like an FTE and you're falling into the same legal trap even if they are from another provider. I haven't seen a legal case against this arrangement, but the spirit of what's being done is identical to the original condition.

                  • Upstaged mercury mega
                    reply
                    January 18, 2022 8:37 AM

                    The more recent approach after years of the 'job farm' approach (which I've done and it actually sucked compared to being a proper consultant) is Project Hire. I've seen it often listed as (PH) on a job posting. You bring the employee in with full benefits but have a defined end date. It's just an employment contract with an agreed upon lifespan. It's my preferred approach to the job farm system where we were often treated as second class citizens at the company.

                    Still feels stupid compared to just being allowed to be a proper consultant where I get to charge the proper amount and then just handle my own taxes/benefits. But obviously it benefits the employer so they prefer it.

                    • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                      reply
                      January 18, 2022 8:41 AM

                      I get recruiters ping me with that approach. I just them down hard. It's still a trap.

                      • Upstaged mercury mega
                        reply
                        January 18, 2022 9:23 AM

                        There's nothing inherently wrong with consulting/PH work assuming the person is honest with what that means. I think many get suckered in though with the false hope of it converting a full time gig (which is very frequently dangled as a reason to work hard for lower pay). If you get your proper pay scale and understand the job only exists for the project length (aka normal consulting) then hey it's fine.

                        My issue was the way they used the job farms to limit pay scale, while the job farm itself took a chunk of my pay for doing absolutely nothing other than shielding the mega-corp from the consulting legal worries. 'We take less than most, you should be happy!' 🙄 And even with the farm method they still limited life spans to two years because they corps (at least here) are all forever worried about the MS lawsuits coming back at them.

              • primenumber17
                reply
                January 18, 2022 8:22 AM

                Hold on these articles are 10 year old and refer to similar cases i was talking about. I want to know if they still do it today and especially at 343

                • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  January 18, 2022 8:25 AM

                  IDK about 343, but the legal side of it still stands.

                  • primenumber17
                    reply
                    January 18, 2022 8:28 AM

                    No doubt about that i am sure and thanks for clarifying. My main motive is i am working for ms and some colleagues ended up at the short end of the stick 10 years ago because of that, they also sued ms and won. Our leadership pledged to not do this anymore hence my sincere interest and shock to some extent seeing the message.

                    • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                      reply
                      January 18, 2022 8:40 AM

                      It's a numbers game with the company and HR. They don't want the headcount on the books, but still need the work to get done. Where I work at the requirement is that contracts are fixed price SOW where you have to state very specific deliverable so that once that work is done the resource is supposed to clear out. Also, keep the budgeting aligned, supposedly. If a team is shorthanded this is the path used to augment the team and they just re-writing the SOW to extend the person. It still runs afoul of the legal precedent set though.

                • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  January 18, 2022 8:33 AM

                  Jason brings it up in this Bloomberg piece https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-08/how-microsoft-s-halo-infinite-went-from-disaster-to-triumph

                  And then here is a screen cap from when he discussed it more on Twitter. https://www.reddit.com/r/halo/comments/rbtref/jason_schreier_insight_into_ms343_labour/

                  • primenumber17
                    reply
                    January 18, 2022 8:38 AM

                    Thanks sounds like the old ms is back or has never gone away.

        • Wadmaasi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 9:24 AM

          I work for MSFT and it's a "good" company.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:42 AM

        Excerpt of email from Kotick: https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1483457074268880901?s=21

        • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 7:49 AM

          Yeah so don’t expect anything Blizzard till mid next year at the earliest.

      • DeBurgo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 8:02 AM

        it seems like MS owns like half of game publishing in the US at this point. I think the only other big players left now are 2k and EA

        (by revenue it seems to be more like 2/3rds though)

        I dunno, that seems kind of bad imho?

        • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:25 AM

          Yeah, 10 years from now I don't think it will be good. In the short term, there will be a benefit for people that have Gamepass, and a little more creative freedom for studios like Ninja Theory, until the bean counters start cracking down

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:47 AM

          It’s honestly amazing the SEC has let it get to this point without a peep. The game industry is completely misunderstood by the old fart regulatory boards/legal system. Probably one reason MSFT has kept on in the game sector as it has for all these years, profit or loss.

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:49 AM

            Especially in this case, with TenCent owning a chunk of ATVI.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 9:06 AM

              ^^^ they don’t just give up ownership in a buyout. It has to be negotiated. So much dirty pool. I just can’t stop laughing.

      • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 8:05 AM

        Will this force Sony to implement proper game pass-like?

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 8:07 AM

        Loooooooooooooool

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:09 AM

          Last April: http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=40565977

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:15 AM

            http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=41083092

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 8:23 AM

              And since I see their whole mindset from the bird’s eye view, strap in for tiered GamePass in a couple years:

              http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=40483834

              • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                January 18, 2022 8:38 AM

                I mean this kind of a no brainier as is eventually raising the base price. Once they think they've hit the ceiling on their growth potential the next step for achieving never ending growth, that the shareholders demand, is juicing the price.

                • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  January 18, 2022 8:41 AM

                  Haha you’d be surprised at how much resistance I’ve gotten since day one on this. Look at all the people in this thread happily thinking all their Blizzard games will be part of their base subscription and “free”.

                  • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                    reply
                    January 18, 2022 8:54 AM

                    There is no way WoW is going to be part of the base Gamepass price. Maybe in five years. But I 100% agree there will be a tiered or separate level. Microsoft would be throwing money away and they aren’t stupid.

                    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                      reply
                      January 18, 2022 8:57 AM

                      It won’t just be WoW. Elder Scrolls 6 and whatever else they can turn into a live service/MMO will be in there, and at least some of them will be kept in the lowest tier to provide a reason to raise the base price too.

                      • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                        reply
                        January 18, 2022 9:16 AM

                        Oh sure I agree I just meant they aren’t bring any MMOs to they’re base price.

              • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                January 18, 2022 10:15 AM

                They already kind of do that already. i.e you get Gears 5 base game for the regular sub price but if you want to play the expansion you have to pay for the Ultimate game pass for extra and then you get extra benefits. So it wouldn’t be surprising in the least.

                • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  January 18, 2022 12:26 PM

                  Hehe anything seems possible now. My tier predictions were not too welcome around here either.

                  But yeah, US video game industry. It’s being run more and more like a high stakes blood sport to acquire an industry that they regulators do not understand that can easily be shaped to cater to addicts.

          • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 9:59 AM

            Nostradamus up in here!

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 8:08 AM

        If they're not seriously cleaning house, and that does include booting the upper management, then this just makes me add MS to the list of companies I'm uninterested in and won't buy from.

        And I hate that, as I like a lot more of their properties than I do AB's.

      • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 8:13 AM

        So, where does this put the SEGA rumors?

        • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:15 AM

          I imagine Sony would buy Sega up at this point.

          • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:40 AM

            Yeah I think they kind of have to. But also it took people like Corey Balrog pushing Sony to finally get them to port big titles to PC. Sony doesn't yet realize they need to compete on PC. Adding Sega would give them a strong foothold.

          • mobab legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:53 AM

            I would think they would buy Capcom before Sega

        • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:56 AM

          Sega was going to partner with MSFT originally with the Dreamcast but their owner passed away and the people who replaced him backed out and stuck to the Dreamcast. Elements of the deal remained like the DC using Windows CE.

          This pushed MSFT to make the Xbox on their own.

          So I guess Xbox is to Sega as was Playstation was to Nintendo as a parallel.

          • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 9:06 AM

            I'm specifically talking about all the rumors for last year about MS buying Sega. Sega started to shed parts of its busiess that MS would be uninterested (all those physical location game center stuff). I wouldn't be surprised if we see more rumors if not an outright announcement before Q2.

            • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 9:12 AM

              Well I'm just providing insight that this has been a thing for a long time so it's almost a matter of time.

            • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 12:39 PM

              Sega is a Japanese company it can't be bought out as easily due to legal protections iirc, ms also announced that they would partner with sega on a bunch of games if i'm not mistaken.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 8:17 AM

        Also, this likely means an end to unionization efforts. GG msft

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 8:26 AM

        What's nutty to me is that for years there were this small handful of companies we knew to treat PC gaming well

        - Blizzard
        - Valve
        - id Software
        - To a lesser extent, Bethesda

        Zenimax owns Bethesda and bought id Software. Now Zenimax is owned by Microsoft.

        And now Blizzard is owned by Microsoft.

        And I can almost guarantee you the concept of Microsoft buying Valve has been brought up before.

        Other than things like games skipping the PS5, Microsoft buying Zenimax is probably a net positive. Zenimax's studios are great but Zenimax themselves as a company left a lot to be desired with its litigious nature and less than ideal decisions like launching Fallout 76 in the state it did.

        Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard is probably a net positive as well, given their issues at the moment. I actually haven't kept up with what the fuck all happened or went down (I know it was all really bad but it's not something I read much about) but it seems like a drastic change would be necessary and Microsoft would be that change.

        I don't think Microsoft buying Valve would be a net positive. As critical as I am of Valve's "flat" structure and how it doesn't encourage game completion or shipping games, but the result are games like the HL games being how they are (including Alyx). I don't know if it's a good idea to rock that boat.

        Also I'm not sure if I could find it because it was on a podcast but on Idle Thumbs they discussed the rumor that J Allard had to step down from being head of Xbox because it was discovered he was part of a swingers club that would have wild sex parties and the club was made up entirely of Microsoft employees (it wasn't created by Microsoft, it's just if you have 30,000 employees in the same spot these things just sort of crop up naturally). At some point the lawsuits and accusations started flying and Microsoft had him step down. So, Microsoft has some experience dealing with this shit.

        • funnynamehere legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 12:16 PM

          I don’t think Microsoft could buy Valve if they wanted to.

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 8:28 AM

        The PS5 will be fine since the deal won't go through for at least couple more COD games.

        But I do wonder how the PS6 will fare when people know it will never have COD, Overwatch, etc.

        • maulla legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 8:33 AM

          There is a zero percent chance that CoD becomes Xbox exclusive

          • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:34 AM

            Oh it definitely will. Probably the 2024 version I'd guess.

            • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 8:34 AM

              PC and XBOX I mean.

            • maulla legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 8:37 AM

              I’d wager a full copy of the game on it. I think that people still vastly underestimate how big of a cash cow cod is across platforms, and Sony is a bigger player.

              This isn’t a single player title, or even a bethesda game. Cod is too big.

              • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                January 18, 2022 8:38 AM

                Microsoft is going to give it away for free on Xbox to game pass subscribers. They’re in the subscription game.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 8:39 AM

              It’s obvious that MSFT would like to push GamePass to be on the other console platforms, all streaming from the cloud, so the games don’t need to be ported.

              Whether Sony will eventually agree to that or not, this is the hardball game they’re playing.

          • Evil Queen Bee
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:35 AM

            Weren't people saying this about Bethesda games as well?

            • maulla legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 8:40 AM

              As much as people may want to deny it, cods value as a cross platform game is infinitely more than any Bethesda game

              • feek legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 9:36 AM

                It’s not worth more than getting gamepass PlayStation

          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:35 AM

            I wouldn't be so sure about that

          • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:37 AM

            Then what did MS pay for?

            • maulla legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 8:46 AM

              You don’t think that they would make money as the publisher?

              • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                January 18, 2022 9:16 AM

                I think you're probably right since COD is mostly a multiplayer franchise and so more people playing is better for the game than having an exclusive.

                I figure on one end of the spectrum is "Of course Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield and Fallout 5 are going to be Xbox exclusives"

                On the other end is "They let Mojang basically be an independent company and even went out of their way to make sure Minecraft can do cross platform multiplayer"

                I figure COD is more towards the Mojang end of the spectrum.

          • edge198 legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 8:40 AM

            War zone will be stay free but guaranteed the campaigns come to gamepass.

            • maulla legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 18, 2022 9:24 AM

              Of course it will be on gamepass, but that won’t preclude it from being released cross platform. This is a vastly different situation then the Bethesda acquisition.

              • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                January 18, 2022 9:32 AM

                Why is it though? because of the amount they paid? MS can afford to not release those games anymore on PS just like they could afford spending almost half their cash on this acquisition

          • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 11:08 AM

            Man I dunno, they paid billions..

            I'd expect at a minimum a delayed PS release. like they get a year old COD.

      • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 9:37 AM

        If Diablo 4 becomes an Xbox exclusive I’m going to inconsolably furious

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 7:16 AM

      Anyone photoshop Phil as Dr Evil yet?

    • dantastic legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 18, 2022 7:48 AM

      woah! does this mean I can buy their games again?

    • beepboopbeep
      reply
      January 18, 2022 7:50 AM

      wow.... this is pretty major.

      Microsoft Diablo.

      I'd like a version of the game where diablo instead of shooting fire, throws old windows 3.1 floppy disks at you

      • DaMojo legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 8:09 AM

        Master Chief in Diablo? Oh oh, maybe Doom Slayer

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 7:51 AM

      Maybe Raven can work on Wolfenstein again?

      • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 7:54 AM

        I would pre-order this.

      • K1Bond007 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 8:54 AM

        I mean, what's the point. MachineGames is doing fantastic with it. But it would be nice to free Raven from making Call of Duty.

        • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 9:13 AM

          Summon of Responsibility

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 9:18 AM

          The last game, young blood wasn’t fantastic. Besides, Machibe games is working on Indiana Jones ip.

          • K1Bond007 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 9:21 AM

            I never played those. It was obvious they were side projects to me. They’re working on Wolf III too. Of course they never said MachineGames was making it, but Bethesda did say they were making it.

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:05 AM

        They will for sure. Just you watch, MS is going to be re juice like a MAD Lad all those amazing IPs all the companies where sitting on!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

        This really is incredible news for all the IPs that they all owned and mark My word the quality of the titles is going to go wayyyyyyyyyyy up!!!!

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 7:53 AM

      Of overwatch, diablo, starcraft, warcraft, candy crush, and call of duty which franchise had the last big hit?

      Is it overwatch?

      Is it kind of fair to say all those games listed best days are behind them?

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 8:41 AM

      lol

      At Sony we wanted to make a very strong and principled stance against employee harassment, which is why 30 minutes ago we decided to never work with Activision Blizzard again

      https://twitter.com/KazHiraiCEO/status/1483438540453289985

    • Izakhar
      reply
      January 18, 2022 8:44 AM

      Heroes of the Storm 2, LET'S GOOOOOOOO!!!1

      • mobab legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 8:49 AM

        New character, master chief!

    • ThrillKill legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 8:57 AM

      Alright, MS-Activision pun names & games mashups in this subthread
      I'll go first: Clippy of Duty

      • Proximate Cause
        reply
        January 18, 2022 9:04 AM

        Word of Warcraft or World of Wordcraft

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 9:14 AM

        Destiny 365

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 9:17 AM

        Starcraft: Zune Rush

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 9:21 AM

        Overwatch 3: Bastion Stores date values as 32 bit integers and crashes

        • calipsoii
          reply
          January 18, 2022 9:29 AM

          Hey guys I found the dour sysadmin with on-prem Exchange installs

          • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 9:33 AM

            some of the software we use is getting O365 roadmaps to connect to calendars.

            I have extremely rapid fire tasking/calendaring/journaling stuff that quite literally isn't even supported to write to/from the cloud... until very recently.

            plus, about 10 mailboxes used to be just straight up too large for O365... without forced archiving. I'm not sure what the tiers are now. we have E5 but some mailboxes are well over 100GB

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 9:51 AM

        Please no

      • DirkSpanners legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 9:56 AM

        Outlookwatch

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 9:57 AM

        Call of Duty: Teams

      • zakazi legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:08 AM

        Teams is rebranded “Barrens Chat”

      • mobab legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:27 AM

        Quake 3: Teams arena


        Seriously, game was made by Id software which was acquired by Bethesda and then Microsoft. It was published by Activision which is now being bought by Microsoft.

      • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 11:55 AM

        Activi$ion, get it

    • grifter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 18, 2022 9:31 AM

      And out come the web3 crowd looking to monetize… playing the game?

      https://twitter.com/gregisenberg/status/1483432456548196358?s=21

      • ThrillKill legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:04 AM

        What community is referring to?

        • ThrillKill legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 10:22 AM

          Nevermind I followed the thread a bit and then almost killed myself.

    • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 18, 2022 9:32 AM

      How much will gamepass sub increase to to make the numbers work in the end?

    • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 9:43 AM

      Something not talked about is you’ll see a lot if layoffs. There is a ton of technical duplication there at ATVI and Microsoft and they don’t fuck around keeping people for fun. I’d expect hundreds to thousands to get the axe within a year.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 9:58 AM

        Does anyone know what happened to Zenimax when MS acquired them? Were there tons of layoffs?

        • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 10:07 AM

          They def consolidated HR and Finance and IT support. I don’t know if any layoffs in the studios.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:34 AM

        Yea, devs etc are probably safe but other positions are probably redundant

      • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 11:14 AM

        For something like ATVI they probably negotiated retention of most of the workforce. I'm sure folks will get shuffled into different divisions and at least be given an offer of a role, even if it's not one they like or of the same level of 'title' / within the bureaucracy that they hoped.

        It's at that point people resign / move on, but I'm skeptical they'll outright layoff a lot of folks.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 11:21 AM

          Ms is known to consolidate hr and finance functions pretty quickly in an acquisition. People move and consolidate fast

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 9:55 AM

      holy fuck...….. wow.... wowow…. 🤯

    • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 9:56 AM

      HOLY
      SHIT
      Things must be majorly fucked internally!

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 10:00 AM

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck OMG....!!!!!!! This is Ultra MEGA Omega Massive news!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      [ passes out ]

    • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 10:08 AM

      Warcraft, Starcraft, Minecraft actually ARE owned by the same company now.

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:12 AM

        Doom, Halo, Call of Duty, Wolfenstein and Overwatch. Any other FPS left?

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 10:14 AM

          The Fars Cry

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 10:15 AM

          A lot actually here are two MEGA ones: Spyro the Dragon & Crash Bandicoot !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 10:15 AM

          Dying Light, Serious Sam, Shadow Warrior 3
          Far Cry, Crysis 4

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 10:17 AM

          The Half-Life series
          Crysis games
          Duke Nukem

          • Dravenport legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 10:37 AM

            ill take "games that havent had a new drop in years", alex

            • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 18, 2022 10:38 AM

              Well, Alyx. Unless the VR disqualifies it.

              • Dravenport legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 18, 2022 10:39 AM

                yea thats not first person, that's all-person lol. (also almost 2 years old now)

        • mobab legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 10:17 AM

          Half life 3

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 10:57 AM

          How about these!? Hexen, Heretic, Singularity MS owns them now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 10:18 AM

      So now they own both BlizzCon and QuakeCon.

      One costs money and attracts a lot of assholes.

      One is free and attracts a lot of assholes.

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 18, 2022 10:20 AM

      https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2022-01-18-activision-blizzard-boss-bobby-kotick-expected-to-leave-once-microsoft-deal-closes-report

      Good riddance.

      • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:23 AM

        He gets a fat $300 mil payout to go.

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 10:37 AM

      Call of duty on gamepass??

    • Total Exodus legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 18, 2022 10:42 AM

      Some Sony executives are not going to be sleeping tonight. Sony to buy EA or a Nintendo alliance? They need something to push back with.

    • Psigun
      reply
      January 18, 2022 10:47 AM

      Game Pass is going to look ridiculous in a year

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 10:48 AM

      How many years would it take to recoup the 70 billion? Let's say Activision games make 10 billion a year(?) and will always do so or better. 7 years? 10?

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:51 AM

        They are making like 20 billion in net income per quarter, it’s just insane. That is why they can afford these deals.

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:54 AM

        Activision / Blizzard has 300 million active users a year. That's almost more important to MS than revenue.

      • Psigun
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:58 AM

        Microsoft can absorb that cost without impediment. Doesn't matter how long it takes them to recoup it since that's not their play and they don't need the acquisition to pay off in that way like others might due to their size.

      • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 11:06 AM

        No need to recoup it, the only thing that matters is that Activision and its properties continues to grow in value. Like when you make an investment, you don’t ask yourself how long it will take you to recoup that investment amount. All you care about is that it grows in value, or at the very least holds its value. All about that stock price baby.

      • mobab legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 11:06 AM

        Third quarter net revenue was $630m. Assuming each quarter is the same, it is 2.5b a year.

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 10:54 AM

      This has to be trolling, right? please

      https://twitter.com/garywhitta/status/1483493313952972805

      • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:55 AM

        Nintendo / Sega / Sony merger confirmed

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 10:56 AM

        I'm assuming yes, he's a cool guy but dry sense of humour.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 18, 2022 11:02 AM

          Yeah it’s probably personal news

          • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 18, 2022 11:09 AM

            He found a tasty taco place and is going to report back later this week

          • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 18, 2022 11:12 AM

            I think he tweeted last week or so he just submitted his script for a video game. My guess, given his connection with Star Wars and Rogue One, that he did the script for Jedi: Fallen Order 2 that is rumored to be unveiled soon.

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 11:37 AM

        The only company with deeper pockets is Apple and I don't see them investing heavily in gaming space so I have no idea what that would be.

    • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 10:59 AM

      Time to reboot Blackthorne

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 11:17 AM

      So it kinda makes sense why ActiBliz wouldn't replace Kotick then. This deal has surely been going on behind closed doors for many months if not more and a giant shift like that would probably change a lot about the deal/diligence that was done, etc.

      • Proximate Cause
        reply
        January 18, 2022 11:19 AM

        Wonder if all the blizzard hostile work claims knocked down the sale amount.

        • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 11:28 AM

          The falling stock price almost certainly brought the deal size down

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 18, 2022 12:59 PM

          yeah. I wonder if this is a situation where actiblizz wanted to sell, moreso than MS wanted to buy

      • Disarray legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 18, 2022 12:26 PM

        There's no way it didn't. They haven't actually released ANYTHING in basically years

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 11:37 AM

      WSJ reporting that Kotick is expected to step down once complete

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/microsoft-to-buy-activision-blizzard-games-11642512435

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 18, 2022 11:41 AM

      https://youtu.be/BDR5oFhAce4

      Lols.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 18, 2022 11:42 AM

        Thanks Mark Zuckerberg!

    • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 11:57 AM

      A really expensive way to get rid of Bobby Kotick

    • gmd legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 12:19 PM

      Starcraft Ghost game pass exclusive !!!

    • Gwyndion legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 18, 2022 12:56 PM

      This is freaking huge. Ok:
      1. fire Bobby Kotick (or just arrange an 'accident' for him, I'm fine with either one)
      2. take all but ONE team off CoD and make it a three year cycle... or whatever time they need to actually make a good game
      3. Finish Diablo
      4. wrap up WoW... wind it down and put it out to pasture
      5. Cancel Overwatch 2
      6. revive Project Titan (cancelled Overwatch MMO) and roll everything useful from Overwatch 1 and 2 into it - make that the sequel to WoW
      7. Make GamePass even more unbelievably amazing than it is today
      8. Free up all other talented teams who were stuck making CoD bullshit and give them freedom to make some totally new kick ass games - new IP - NOT based on any existing property

