Activision Blizzard shares statement following weeks of silence on Raven QA walkout

Raven Software QA stated it had response from Activision Blizzard leadership since its walkout began. Today, Activision Blizzard made a statement on the matter.
TJ Denzer
1

Raven Software's employee walkout has continued from late 2021 into 2022 without response from Activision Blizzard leadership until just recently. Late in 2021, Raven Software’s QA department was hit with sudden layoffs that put several employees and contractors out of work. It was abrupt and came with any sort of indication from Raven Software leadership and despite promises of a pay restructure in the company. This led Raven employees to stage a walkout in protest of the layoffs with support from members of the #ABetterABK group. Despite this, Activision Blizzard did little to address the matter, until today.

Activision Blizzard’s statement to the Raven Software QA walkout came nearly a month after the walkout began on December 6, 2021. On January 5, 2022, participants in the Raven walkout shared a letter through the #ABetterABK Twitter stating that they had not had contact with Activision Blizzard leadership since the walkout began. On January 6, Activision Blizzard finally responded with a statement to gamesindustry.biz.

The statement is as follows:

Raven and Activision Blizzard employees participating in the walkout have had but one demand: That the Raven Software QA department be offered full-time employment status, including those who were abruptly laid off.

Unfortunately, Activision Blizzard’s statement skirts the matter, much as Bobby Kotick and the board of directors have arguably continued to do despite promises to the contrary – a fact that ABetterABK organizer and supporter Jessica Gonzales was quick to point out.

About a month after the walkout began, it would appear that both Raven Software and those within Activision Blizzard hoping for positive change still have an uphill battle ahead of them. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.

